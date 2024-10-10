The conferences will showcase global industry experts and delve into shifts in global trade, groundbreaking technologies and major trends in logistics and mobility

Logimotion will coincide with Automechanika and will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-11 December

Dubai, UAE: Logimotion, a new exhibition for the international logistics and mobility sectors, will host three pivotal conferences featuring industry leaders worldwide. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-11 December and will coincide with Automechanika Dubai.

Logimotion will showcase technologies and solutions within mobility and logistics while fostering industry insights through engaging conference sessions at SCALEX, the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit and the TransMobility Forum.

The inaugural SCALEX conference is themed “Charting the Course of Global Excellence” and will explore supply chain innovations, including robotics, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), next-generation automation, and cybersecurity.

The global symposium offers a deep dive into enhancing efficiency, security, and talent management within the supply chain ecosystem, providing strategic insights and actionable solutions.

The extensive lineup of speakers at SCALEX includes Ahmed Halal, Senior Procurement Office, Prime Minister’s Office; Guillaume Crozier, Senior Vice President Cargo UAE & Head, Global Cargo Strategy, Dnata; and Michael Stockdale Group Head of Supply Chain and Logistics, Red Sea Global among several other international thought leaders.

The Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS) will explore “Fostering Connectivity, Propelling Growth”, where attendees will gain insights into trade agreements, sustainable trade practices and the transformative role of technology in shaping global infrastructure. The conference will provide invaluable perspectives on overcoming the challenges faced by emerging markets and navigating geopolitical shifts.

The opening keynote address for GTIS will focus on “The UAE's vision for sustainable and smart infrastructure”, with other sessions including “Leveraging artificial intelligent and machine learning for enhanced trade efficiency” and “Building resilient supply chains through sustainable practices”.

At GTIS, Stefan Schröder, Managing Director, LNC Logistics Network Consultants GmbH in Germany, a respected thought leader in logistics, will moderate a panel discussion on “Innovative urban trade and logistics solutions: overcoming challenges in congestion, delivery, and sustainability.”

Commenting ahead of the show, Schröder said: “The logistics industry faces significant challenges, including global and regional crises, rapid market changes, labour shortages and climate protection requirements. The industry is addressing these challenges by adopting 4-D Solutions: Digitalisation, Decentralisation, Disruption and Decarbonisation, with a strong emphasis on resilient supply chains and success factors such as being green, lean and smart.”

Rounding out the event’s conference offering, the Transmobility Forum (TMF) will explore the theme “Navigating the Intersection of Innovation and Mobility” and will address critical topics such as autonomous vehicles, smart city integration, electric vehicle ecosystems and charting the path for sustainable, efficient and future-ready mobility solutions.

Distinguished speakers for TMF include Ammar Alanazi, Director of Big Data Analytics, General Authority For Statistics (Saudi Arabia); Jonathan Spear, Transport Policy and Strategy Advisor, Act One; and Sheeba Hasnain, Chairwoman & CIO SENTIENTE.

“In the dynamic hub of Dubai, Logimotion stands as a pioneering event, uniting global leaders in the mobility and logistics sectors,” said Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director, Logimotion. He added: “Logimotion offers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to acquire valuable knowledge and connect with prominent figures in the field.”

Logimotion, will encompass three main product areas: Warehousing Solutions & Equipment, Freight, Cargo & Material Handling and Transportation & Mobility. The exhibition and conferences will be held at Za’abeel Hall 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Logimotion

Logimotion is the global hub for transforming logistics, supply chain, transportation, and mobility. The inaugural edition of the show takes place from 10-12 December 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre uniting innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts worldwide to create the leading event in the world of logistics and mobility. Co-located with Automechanika Dubai, in the most forward-focused city, Logimotion is the platform where visionary leadership meets innovative practice to actively shape the future of dynamic industries.

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Logimotion, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

