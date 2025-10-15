Dubai, UAE – High-potential local and international digital companies have affirmed that Expand North Star serves as a unique platform for empowerment, growth, and global expansion. During the event, participants launched advanced digital solutions and next-generation technologies that address the evolving needs of diverse industries and contribute to strengthening the global digital economy.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the exhibition brought together some of the world’s brightest innovators to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest technological developments. It featured innovative solutions across multiple domains including artificial intelligence, cloud service resilience, and advanced sensing technologies.

Latitudo 40, an Italian innovator incubated via the European Space Agency’s Business Incubation Centre (ESA BIC) network, offers an AI-powered platform, EarthAlytics, that transforms satellite images and other data into actionable insights. Francesco Amato, a Business Development representative for Latitudo 40, highlighted Dubai's strategic importance, commenting: “As a company from Italy, we want to expand our business in the Middle East, and we see Dubai as the perfect place to do that. It's an ideal hub to grow our business and receive valuable feedback from other companies and government entities.”

Social Links, a global Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) vendor, empowers investigators and security professionals with groundbreaking AI-powered products. Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links, praised the city's role as a tech hub: “Dubai is an amazing place centred on innovation and a fantastic connection point between regions. The open-mindedness of government entities and corporations who invest in digital innovation is truly inspiring, and it's one of our fastest-growing markets. For us, an event like Expand North Star is crucial for building relationships and establishing the initial trust that future business is built on.”

Truesense, an Italian innovator in UltraWideBand (UWB) technology, delivers platforms combining hardware, firmware, and TinyML-based software. Armando Caltabiano, CEO of Truesense, spoke about the connections made at the event: “We came to Expand North Star with no expectations, but we were very happy to witness that our perception of Dubai's commitment to technology is real. We've had fantastic meetings with companies in the UAE interested in our unique technology, and we believe we have made some good connections here.”

As a leading global event for startups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. Expand North Star forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

