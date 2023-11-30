Muscat: Driving the journey of excellence and setting new benchmarks in the insurance sector, Fathiya Al Hajri, Head of Human Resources at Liva Insurance was recently honoured with the ‘Excellence in Talent Acquisition in Insurtech’ award at the 12th edition of Mundata al Mara Awards Event 2023. This prestigious accolade reflects Al Hajri’s unmatched efforts and contributions in acquiring national talents and competencies, acting as the main driver of the company’s success.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija Al Said, Al Mar’s Summit and Awards Event witnessed the presence of a number of business leaders, dignitaries, and key decision-makers from a cross-section of the industry at Sheraton Oman Hotel in November. This annual event honored and felicitated the unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions of Omani women across diverse fields.

On this occasion, Fathiya Al Hajri said, “It gives me immense pride to be recognized and honored with this prestigious award. This achievement not only reflects the individual’s dedication to promoting excellence in the insurance sector but also confirms the vision of Liva in alignment with the national goals of empowering women while simultaneously contributing to the development of the insurance landscape. Thanks to the company for continually encouraging employees to excel and accomplish new heights in their professionals.”

Further stated, “This award is a true testament to our commitment to improving calibers and enhancing innovation and future vision in the field of talent acquisition in the insurance sector. This has significantly contributed to having a great record of excellence and accomplishments. We constantly devoting our efforts to reiterate our leading position in the region and we will move forward towards effectively contributing to the advancement of the insurance industry in the Sultanate.”



Al Hajri holds over 25 years of experience in Human Resources management. She is currently upholding the responsibilities of managing HR operations and aligning the department objectives with the company's strategic objectives. Thanks to her broad experience in the field of Human Resources, her insightful vision and exceptional leadership, Al Hajri has successfully acquired competent cadres, as well as implemented policies and systems that efficiently support attracting young talents, contributing to achieving the institutional goals of Liva Insurance.



Positioning itself as the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is committed to provide the best customer services by offering a wide range of innovative insurance products, with a highly qualified and dedicated team.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).



Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.



Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.



Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

