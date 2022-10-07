Dubai, UAE – LinkShadow, a leading Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics Platform, participates in GITEX for the fifth year in a row, announcing today its even bigger presence in Hall 2 and the launch of a newest feature, the Attack Surface Powered by Metaverse.

The LinkShadow solutions architecture is constantly enhanced to manage external and internal threats in real time with behavioral analytics and extensive machine learning capabilities. It is a unique platform that covers network, assets, as well as users, and is built on three major modules, Threat Hunting, Insight, and Behavioral. They assist Security Teams with Network Detection and Response, User and Entity Behaviour Analytics, Network Threat Hunting, CXO Dashboards and Reporting, and Threat Intel.

Digital transformation has raised the capabilities of attackers to exploit organizations, systems, infrastructure, and applications. The Attack Surface Powered by Metaverse is a distinctive feature developed to support security teams monitor, discover, and recommend the best security practices for various infrastructure components, as well as provide a complete understanding of their attack surface across all assets at any given time, and for the first time, within a virtual reality space.

Fadi Sharaf, LinkShadow’s Sales Director, further explains. “It will enable organizations to see the blind spots visible to adversaries and move the advantage back to security teams to eliminate any unexpected attacks on their infrastructure with the capability to actively interact with resources, threats, and potential attackers through a rich virtual space.” He adds “With GITEX being the most innovative tech hub in the Middle East, we want to demonstrate the capabilities of this feature that none of our peers or competitors have. Customers are welcome to personally experience a live demo on the Attack Surface Powered by Metaverse at our stand.”

Meet the LinkShadow teams in Hall 2 at GITEX 2022. For more info: https://www.linkshadow.com/gitex2022

-Ends-

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com

Ann Paterson | VP of Marketing

LinkShadow | E: ann@linkshadow.com