Dubai - Lifera, A PIF Company, focused on the localization and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector, announced at the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) a potential Joint Venture (JV) with Jamjoom Pharma, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent and trusted pharmaceutical companies. Held in Riyadh, the Global Health Exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health.

The announcement event was attended by H.E. Minister of Health Dr Fahd Aljalajel, H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Jamjoom Pharma’s Chairman Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom.

The new joint venture will develop, manufacture, and commercialize vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars in Saudi Arabia, marking a major step forward in strengthening the Kingdom’s biopharma manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative supports the objectives of the National Biotechnology Strategy (NBS) to position Saudi Arabia as a regional and global biotechnology leader by 2040. The transaction is subject to definitive documentation and relevant regulatory approvals.

H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, said:

“This JV will bring together two leading Saudi companies with a shared commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s biopharma capabilities. A core part of Lifera’s mandate is focused on localizing expertise and capacity, ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only gains access to crucial medicines but is also fully equipped to produce them locally. This landmark partnership will play a key role in achieving that vision.”

By combining Lifera’s biopharma expertise with Jamjoom Pharma’s proven track record in high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing, the JV will accelerate the localization of advanced biopharma capabilities, reducing import dependency, building national resilience, and enhancing access to life-saving medicines.

Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom, Chairman of the Board at Jamjoom Pharma, said:

This joint venture marks a strategic evolvement in Jamjoom Pharma’s growth journey and underscores our deep-rooted dedication to national healthcare self-sufficiency. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.Together with Lifera, we aim to establish state-of-the-art, sustainable biomanufacturing capabilities that will enhance healthcare access, build local expertise, and advance the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading biotechnology hub in the region.

This section is not for publishing purposes – Intended only for Media Partners

About Lifera

Lifera (a PIF-Company) is a biopharmaceutical company launched in 2023 dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector and building national health resilience. Through its Lifera Biologics business unit, local manufacturing capacity is being developed for insulin and other peptides, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biologics. Through its subsidiary, Lifera Omics, Lifera is investing in genetic testing and precision medicine to improve patient access to high quality genetic testing and to catalyse biotechnology R&D in Saudi Arabia. Lifera aims to localise the manufacturing of essential medicines and other advanced therapeutics, and to enable the achievement of goals in the National Biotechnology Strategy. Lifera will do this through partnerships and investments with leading international and Saudi companies to transfer global expertise and technology to Saudi Arabia. Lifera’s differentiated vision and mission, make it an ideal partner to build the biopharmaceutical sector in Saudi Arabia.

About Jamjoom Pharma “Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company”:

Jamjoom Pharma, a Saudi-listed leading pharmaceutical organization is committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions across the Middle East and Africa region, while contributing to national and regional pharmaceutical self-sufficiency. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia and started operations in the year 2000, Jamjoom Pharma builds on the Jamjoom family’s deep-rooted legacy of over six decades in the pharmaceutical sector with a strong focus on patient-centered care, serving diverse therapeutic areas and markets across the region. Jamjoom Pharma’s robust manufacturing capabilities are supported by its state-of-the-art facilities, regulatory excellence and established distribution channels across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.