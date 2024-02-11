Jeddah – Lexus the official partner of the 2024 Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, marking a significant cultural collaboration within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Organized by the "Diriyah Biennale Foundation," this partnership underscores Lexus' commitment to supporting cultural and artistic initiatives, reflecting the company's dedication to enhancing cultural, artistic, and social aspects within the Kingdom.

The 2024 Diriyah Biennale, themed "After the Rain," aims to be a leading creative platform embodying an artistic vision inspired by transformation and discovery. Scheduled to commence on February 20, 2024, in the Jax neighborhood of Diriyah, the biennale will display 177 artworks by 100 artists from 40 countries across six art exhibitions, accompanied by numerous outdoor art spaces and a series of artistic and cultural events including lectures and workshops tailored for art enthusiasts, as well as exhibitions featuring prominent local artists.

The 2024 Diriyah Biennale is expected to further elevate Saudi Arabia's global standing as a key regional and international cultural center, capturing a historic moment in enhancing global artistic and cultural dialogue and strengthening bonds among cultural and creative communities within the Kingdom.

Commenting on Lexus' presence at the 2024 Biennale, Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Executive Marketing Director in the Kingdom, stated: "We are delighted to participate in the 2024 Diriyah Biennale and appreciate the successful partnership between Abdul Latif Jameel for Lexus and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in bolstering our cultural, artistic, and social initiatives in the Kingdom." Mazin Jameel highlighted that Lexus' presence at the 2024 Diriyah Biennale aligns with the company's plans to support quality of life initiatives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, as it serves as a pioneering creative platform that increases awareness of the flourishing cultural scene in the Kingdom and shines a spotlight on the cultural and artistic movement through a wide array of unique events and experiences.

It is worth mentioning that the Diriyah Biennale was established in 2020 by the Saudi Ministry of Culture with the aim of fostering global dialogue among artistic communities in the Kingdom. Within a short period, it has made a tremendous impact on the art scene in the Kingdom through major art events, including the inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in 2021-2022 and the Islamic Arts Biennale 2023 in Jeddah.

