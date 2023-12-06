Skift Global Forum East will bring together global executives and experts for panel discussions, collaboration opportunities and sharing insights on global tourism trends



Dubai Tourism Summit will be a networking platform for industry stakeholders to share their ideas, strategies and best practices

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The countdown is on to the second edition of Skift Global Forum East (SGFE). The leading travel conference of Skift, and the annual Dubai Tourism Summit organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will be held at Atlantis The Royal from 12-14 December 2023. The three-part event will also feature DET’s bi-annual ‘City Briefing’ for industry stakeholders.

The Skift Global Forum East, the MENA extension of the renowned Skift Global Forum, promises to deliver incisive and inspiring insights into the future of the travel industry, exploring key innovations in marketing, strategy and technology. The Dubai Tourism Summit, the world-class thought leadership programme launched by DET during the inaugural Skift Global Forum East last year, is a networking platform for industry stakeholders to share their ideas, strategies and best practices. The ‘City Briefing’ event brings together DET’s stakeholders and partners from across the aviation, travel, hospitality and retail sectors to discuss the latest developments and future outlook for the industry.

Skift Global Forum East 2023 is set to attract an influential assembly of travel and tourism leaders, including CEOs, change makers, thought leaders and innovators from renowned influencers in global travel including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Airports, Google, Global Hotel Alliance, Accor, Emirates, Emaar Hospitality Group and more.

Key discussion topics will include the future of travel, air capacity challenges, the post-pandemic Chinese traveller, filmmaking as a means to market destinations and how AI is shaping the future of travel, with a particular focus on the dynamic Middle East region. The Forum will also enable pertinent conversations around global consumer shifts, how destinations can build capacity and expand hospitality, the future of demographics, sustainability, and macroeconomic trends impacting the industry.

The forum kicks off with an opening night reception on 12 December 2023 at Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, providing attendees with an evening of networking and hospitality, allowing them to connect with like-minded industry leaders.

For those interested in participating, registration and detailed event information is available at https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-east-2023.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Skift:

Skift is the largest industry intelligence platform providing media, insights and marketing to key sectors of travel. The company’s elite portfolio includes brands like Skift Live, Skift Advisory, Skift Pro, Skift Research, Skift Meetings, Daily Lodging Report, Skift Short Term Rental Report, Airline Weekly, among others. For more information, please visit https://skift.com/about/.

For Skift Press Inquiries

Journalists in any market can view all events online for free, and are welcome to request in-person access on the Media Resources page of Skift’s website. events@skift.com