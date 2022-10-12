Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OverviewFX Ltd , a UK-based reputed professional education trading company, in collaboration with OFP (Overview Funding Program), is holding a week-long ticketed event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to educate everyone on the importance of trading across all levels, including beginners and experts.

The attendees will be led by OverviewFX Co-Founder Ruggero Catalano Rossi Danielli; a Bloomberg certified and one of the top worldwide traders who will give a chance to all of them to transform their trading abilities, re-write their habits, make them profitable, re-setting their trading behaviors, and improve at 360 degrees which have never been done before in this industry and in this part of the world as well.

In the era where social media sometimes gives false overview of many traders as seen driving Lamborghinis, flying private jets; the Founders of OverviewFx Ltd are young, humble and want to give a realistic point of view to trading which requires a lot of practice, patience, knowledge and is not a short cut to becoming wealthy overnight. For the same purpose the attendees will also have access to a mental coach by Dubai’s renowned Psychologist Dr. Alina Vasilache.

The world of trading which often has a stigma due to many of us who have experienced daily phone calls from international firms asking to give them money to do trading on your behalf and the OverviewFx Ltd’s belief in changing this industry is so strong that they also provide funding to traders to learn the art of trading online without risking any of their personal funds till they feel confident about doing so and company does not handle any external trading even though they have been requested multiple times from several students to manage their funds.

OverviewFx Ltd’s mission is simple they want to empower people with the right tools, knowledge, know how to create a supplementary income without being caught up in the misleading social media perceptions of being a trader.

The event will have a unique experience mixed with a tailored staying in Dubai where trading, leisure, and entertainment are set to become one thing.

Speaking about the event, Co-Founder of Overview FX Ruggero Catalano Rossi Danielli, says,” We chose Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the location for our first ever event as UAE is in the forefront of becoming the Trading Capital of the world with already pioneering efforts seen in the Metaverse and Crypto companies setting up in the region. The zero capital gains tax is very attractive to the traders and many have chosen UAE home for the same reason. Our education program caters to a wider audience and UAE is a perfect market for us. One of the several avenues adopted by us at OverviewFX is to help people looking for ways of learning trading, as the company collaborates with the Overview Funding Program (OFP) to offer a blend of trading, leisure, and entertainment. OFP is a relatively new prop firm, considered by many as the next third player in the industry due to the game-changing resources it offers to funded traders. It is organized as an exceptional trading experience that comes to a fantastic climax by watching the final F1 race live”.

The event tickets can be booked via this link-https://www.overviewforex.com/dubai-trading-event.

-Ends-

About OverviewFX Ltd

OverviewFX Ltd is a prominent educational trading company with an active client portfolio made up of over 500 students in different parts of the world. Established in 2021, the company has built a reputation for providing the best formation for beginner and advanced traders in the trading industry. OverviewFX also offers free and premium trading services to improve dramatically each trading style, strategy and consistency for a never done before conscious trading.