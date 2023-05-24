Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India, and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, unveiled the secrets to cultivating a happier workforce in the hospitality industry at the Hospitality Leadership & F&B Forum held during the Hotel Show Dubai.

In his compelling presentation, Laurent emphasized several key points that can revolutionize the way businesses approach employee satisfaction. With his vast expertise in operations and talent development, he advocated for practices that promote a positive workplace culture while ensuring efficiency and growth.

One of the major highlights of Laurent’s presentation was the importance of creating a culture that companies can be proud to share. He stressed, “By fostering an environment that encourages open communication, collaboration, and mutual respect, hotels can significantly boost employee morale and satisfaction. Workplace flexibility, such as job sharing, enables employees to strike a healthy work-life balance while ensuring operational continuity.”

Clear and transparent communication was another critical aspect highlighted by Laurent. Citing the Iceberg Model as an example, Laurent encouraged to look at the hidden factors that influence employee satisfaction and engagement, emphasizing the importance of addressing both visible and underlying aspects. Just as an iceberg's visible tip represents visible workplace factors like perks and incentives, it is important to dive deeper to uncover the hidden elements such as communication, trust, and development opportunities.

He said, “Regular and open dialogue with employees not only fosters trust but also promotes engagement and a sense of belonging. Setting SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) and utilizing analytics to track progress is an effective strategy for performance management.”

Laurent acknowledged the role of perks and incentives in motivating employees. By offering attractive benefits and rewards, hotels can demonstrate their appreciation for their workforce's hard work and dedication. Furthermore, Laurent emphasized the importance of providing permanent roles and guaranteed hours to enhance job security and stability, leading to increased employee satisfaction.

Best-in-class training and development programs were identified as essential elements in nurturing a skilled and engaged workforce. Laurent stressed on the need for organizations to seek input from their employees, actively listen to their feedback, and take appropriate action to address their concerns. This approach promotes a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Introducing new recruitment methods and channels, along with empowering and trusting team members to fulfil their responsibilities, were also recommended by Laurent. He said, “By embracing innovative approaches to talent acquisition and management, businesses can tap into a diverse pool of candidates and leverage the strengths of their workforce to drive success.”

Laurent’s presentation was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, comprising industry leaders, executives, and professionals in the hospitality sector. His insightful strategies and practical advice were aimed at how hotels approach employee satisfaction, ultimately leading to happier, more motivated teams and enhanced overall performance.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International is currently in 19* countries, managing a portfolio of more than 125* hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Tanzania. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are strategically located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Vietnam and Thailand covering Oceania, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India regions.

*numbers may fluctuate

For further information visit https://www.swiss-belhotel.com

