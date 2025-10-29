Under the slogan "Cooperation for Technology and Innovation" organized by the Ajman Chamber in collaboration with MoIAT and the UAE Government Leaders Program

The Ajman Chamber, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the UAE Government Leaders Program, organized the "Ajman Industrial Community Forum" under the slogan, "Cooperation for Technology and Innovation." The forum saw the participation of more than 50 industrial establishments that are members of the Ajman Chamber.

The forum aimed to enhance integration efforts between federal and local government entities and the private industrial sector, by providing a dialogue platform that brings together enabling bodies, industry pioneers, and innovators. This is intended to support production efficiency, enhance the competitiveness of national industry, and encourage industrial establishments to integrate advanced technology, "Industry 4.0" solutions, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications to increase productivity, optimize operations, and conserve resources.

The forum was attended by H.E. Maher Taresh Al Alili, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber, and Fatima Al Muhairi, Acting Director of Technology Adoption and Development Department at MoIAT, along with a number of officials from the Ajman Chamber and MoIAT, as well as business owners and officials from the participating industrial establishments. The event took place at the Ajman Saray Hotel.

In his opening address, H.E. Maher Al Alili welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of the forum, which embodies the synergy between federal and local efforts to support the smart industrial transformation journey, with the participation of a select group of officials, industry pioneers, and specialized experts.

He stated, "The industrial sector is increasingly reliant on advanced and modern technologies. The use of AI is a pivotal pillar in enhancing the efficiency and productivity of industrial sectors through 'improving quality, reducing operational costs, automating processes, supporting decision-making and data analysis in record time, developing products, and formulating growth and expansion plans in local and foreign markets, among other opportunities.'"

The Board Member of Ajman Chamber further elaborated that the industrial activity in the emirate of Ajman is experiencing continuous development and growth, noting that industrial establishment memberships in the Ajman Chamber reached 1,549 industrial memberships in 2024, marking a growth rate exceeding 7% compared to 2023. This reflects the sustained efforts to strengthen the industrial sector and support expansion and local investment within the emirate.

H.E. Maher Al Alili added, "The Ajman Chamber in particular, and the Government of Ajman in general, are committed to fostering the development and advancement of local industries, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and sustainability. These efforts align with the objectives of the national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,' as well as the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. This alignment is achieved through increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attracting new industrial investments, and accelerating the pace of technological transformation supporting national industry, ultimately reinforcing the UAE's position as an advanced hub for innovation and smart industry."

For her part, Fatima Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at MoIAT, affirmed that the forum aims to support and empower national industries, equipping them with the necessary capabilities to adopt advanced technologies and accelerate the pace of smart industrial transformation. This aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

She emphasized that MoIAT is working to develop national industries and enhance their competitiveness at the international level, with the aim of increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and solidifying the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub that attracts advanced industrial investments. She noted that the Technological Transformation Program represents one of the foundational pillars supporting this direction, especially through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), which serves as a practical tool to support factories in measuring, planning, and accelerating their digital and technological transformation journey.

The Index helps manufacturers assess their technical readiness level and identify areas for future development across various fields, including 'automation, robotics, AI, and energy efficiency,' thereby boosting the competitiveness and sustainability of national industry.

Al Muhairi further indicated that the ITTI functions as a practical compass that supports factories in determining their level of technological maturity and guides them in establishing clear development plans, bolstered by the necessary tools and training.

She reported that many factories participating in the ITTI have successfully increased their productivity and reduced operational costs thanks to the adoption of automation, AI, and data-driven manufacturing technologies, calling upon industrial establishments to join and embark on the journey of smart industrial transformation.

The forum's agenda included an interactive session on successful best practices in digital transformation, where Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) showcased its pioneering experience in achieving tangible returns from innovation and deploying AI and modern technologies to optimize operations, enhance added value, and boost productivity.

The forum also featured a subsequent session with the participation of Ajman University and "Du" (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company). This session addressed the importance of industrial innovation and the benefits of transitioning towards smart industry. It highlighted future opportunities for adopting advanced technologies that contribute to elevating factory efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of national industries, alongside an explanation of the efforts and initiatives undertaken by both Ajman University and "Du" in the field of innovation and AI applications.

The attendees praised the forum's role in fostering dialogue and integration among the various entities concerned with the industrial sector. They affirmed its significance as an effective platform for discussing ways to develop industries and enhance opportunities for adopting AI technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. This, they emphasized, contributes to driving innovation and achieving smart industrial transformation in the emirate of Ajman, solidifying its status as an advanced and innovative industrial hub capable of meeting future demands.

At the conclusion of the forum, H.E. Maher Taresh Al Alili and Fatima Al Muhairi honored the speakers and the participating factories.

The forum was also attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, Advisor to the Office of Chairman of Ajman Chamber; Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector; Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber; Khalid Al Shamsi, Director of the Information and Economic Studies Department; and Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber.