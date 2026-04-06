Eng. Tarek Shoukry: Real estate demand in Egypt is “genuine”… and the rise in the number of developers to 15,500 reflects the strength of the market

Eng. Tarek Shoukry: Real estate investment in Egypt yields the highest returns among 20 competing markets

Eng. Ahmed Sabour: The development sector is a key pillar of the economy… and Egyptian real estate needs to be re-marketed

Eng. Ahmed Sabour: The state has achieved a leap in infrastructure… and created an attractive environment for investors

Ahmed Abu Riya: Real estate is a key driver of growth… and all obstacles facing the development industry must be removed

In cooperation with the Real Estate Development Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Black Diamond, a leading company in organizing conferences and exhibitions, is organizing the fifth edition of “The Investor” conferences on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, under the theme:

“Egyptian Real Estate… A Source of Global Inspiration and a Gateway to Investment.”

The conference comes in light of the importance of cooperation between government entities, the real estate sector, and financial institutions to achieve the state’s goals of expanding the inhabited area. It is expected to witness participation from the Ministries of Housing, Finance, Investment, Youth and Sports, and Local Development, as well as the New Urban Communities Authority, the Financial Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Investment, the Administrative Capital Company, the Urban Development Fund, and various banking and non-banking financial institutions.

On this occasion, Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Chairman of the Real Estate Development Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Chairman of the Economic Committee in the House of Representatives, and Secretary-General of the conference, stated that the Egyptian market is strong and characterized by real demand driven by a population exceeding 110 million and around 900,000 marriages annually. He noted that the market includes approximately 15,500 real estate developers, a large number reflecting the scale of activity in this vital sector.

He added that the coming phase requires coordination between government entities and developers to ensure market stability, align construction costs with consumers’ purchasing power, and maintain strong demand by regulating supply in line with citizens’ affordability.

He pointed out that spending on infrastructure over the past ten years has exceeded half a trillion dollars, giving Egypt real readiness to attract large-scale local and foreign investments. He emphasized that real estate investment in Egypt offers the highest returns compared to around 15–20 other countries.

In the same context, Eng. Ahmed Sabour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Company and Secretary-General of “The Investor” conferences, said that investment opportunities in Egypt need to be reintroduced and marketed, especially given the country’s political and security stability, as well as the competitiveness of property prices amid exchange rate changes.

He confirmed that the real estate development sector is a fundamental pillar supporting the Egyptian economy during challenging times, contributing 20% of the national income, providing 6 million job opportunities, and supporting around 100 industries. He added that the sector has witnessed a major boom over the past ten years, with 37 new cities currently under development—20 of which have reached very advanced stages, while work has begun in the remaining 17 cities.

He also noted that the state has achieved a major leap in infrastructure, including the construction of about 7,000 kilometers of roads, paving the way for developers to expand their work. The government is also working to create an attractive investment environment for both local and foreign investors, increase private sector participation in economic activity, and achieve sustainable development.

Ahmed Abu Riya, Chairman of Black Diamond, emphasized that the fifth edition builds on previous editions that primarily aimed to support the investment climate in Egypt, especially the real estate sector, which is a key driver of the national economy. It directly contributes to job creation, drives growth, and supports sustainable development.

He added that the Egyptian state pays great attention to supporting the real estate sector through policies and legislation that enhance the business environment, stimulate innovation, and encourage the adoption of modern construction and urban planning technologies. However, some challenges remain that must be addressed to sustain Egypt’s urban growth momentum. These challenges will be discussed during the conference sessions, which aim to develop recommendations and present them to officials, as has been done in previous editions.