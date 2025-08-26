Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region

The exhibition will cover 92,000 square metres; a 7% increase compared to 2024.

The exhibition has grown fourteen-fold compared to the first edition in 2003.

There will be 2,068 brands exhibiting, a 21% increase from the 1,713 exhibiting brands compared to the previous edition.

Exhibitors and brands have increased 52-fold compared to the first edition.

68 countries will be participating, a 5% growth with 11 new countries featured across the exhibitors.

The number of participating countries has grown fivefold compared to the inaugural edition in 2003.

The exhibition will cover 15 unique sectors, with four new sectors at this edition, reflecting a 36% growth compared to 2025.

Eight falcon auctions will take place, alongside the camel and equestrian auctions.

46 falcon farms will be participating at this edition, a 318% increase compared to 2024 edition.

The number of events dedicated to the local community has almost doubled, reaching 21 compared to 12 in the 2024 edition.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) will take place from 30 August to 7 September at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This edition is expected to be the largest in the exhibition’s history since its launch in 2003.

The exhibition runs for nine days, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm daily, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. It is the largest of its kind regionally and internationally, attracting record local and international participation from leading specialised companies and brands across 15 diverse sectors, showcasing the latest global equipment and technologies.

A press conference held on 26 August in Abu Dhabi to announce the event's agenda was attended by His Excellency Majed Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Saad Al-Hasani, Event Director of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said: “I am pleased to extend my thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his continuous support for efforts to preserve the authentic Emirati heritage. Our mission is guided by his vision and his statement: ‘We continue on Sheikh Zayed’s path to preserve the sustainability of heritage in its material and moral aspects, so it remains a fundamental pillar of the Emirati national identity.’”

His Excellency added: “I also express my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and patron of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, for his ongoing support of this largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, which has seen tangible development in recent years thanks to our joint efforts.”

Al Mansouri explained that the exhibition has become a main platform bringing together falconry, hunting, equestrian, heritage, and art enthusiasts from around the world. It is distinguished by the quality of exhibitors and content, as well as the activities, innovations, and traditional and modern products presented across its various sectors.

He said: “Since its launch in 2003, the exhibition has witnessed continuous growth by increasing the number of exhibitors and expanding its area, attracting more than two million visitors from over 125 nationalities. It has become a main platform for heritage protection and enhancing communication between peoples. The previous edition was marked by the launch of a unique initiative under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, namely the ‘ADIHEX Falcon Badge’ in preparation for the President’s Cup for Falconry, reaffirming the exhibition’s status as a global platform for heritage and sustainability.”

Al Mansouri announced that the upcoming edition will feature the slogan “The Legacy Lives On.” The exhibition will continue to preserve and develop Emirati cultural heritage with a spirit of innovation, establishing itself as a leading platform that brings together culture, heritage, the environment, and the economy. The upcoming edition will offer visitors new and diverse content, interactive platforms to enhance communication and partnership opportunities.

For his part, Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is expected to see unprecedented participation from leading local and international companies across various sectors. The number of exhibitors and brands has increased to 2,068, up from 1,713 in 2024, representing growth of over 21%.”

Al Dhaheri noted that the total exhibition area will increase by 7% to reach 92,000 square metres in 2025, up from 86,000 square metres the previous year. The number of participating countries has also grown to 68, a 5% increase from the last edition, with 11 new countries joining. This reflects the exhibition’s strong regional and international standing.

He added that this edition has introduced many new events and features, most notably eight falcon auctions, with four held prior to ADIHEX and four during the exhibition. The number of sectors has increased by 36% to reach 15, compared to 11 in the previous edition, and now includes a Camel Sector, Arabian Saluki Sector, Knives Sector, and Souq area. The number of community-focused events has almost doubled to 21 compared to 12 in 2024, and there is record participation from falcon farms, which have quadrupled to 46 with local and international farms participating.

He added: “This growth in performance indicators reflects the ongoing efforts of ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, to ensure an event worthy of Abu Dhabi’s regional and international reputation. The exhibition continues to consolidate its position as a global platform for Emirati cultural heritage and the preservation of cultural and heritage for future generations. It also attracts industry leaders and specialised companies from various continents to establish strategic partnerships that support the national economy.”

Al Dhaheri emphasised that organising this event reflects ADNEC Group’s commitment to realising the wise leadership’s vision for the development of the business and leisure tourism, exhibitions, and conferences sector, with a focus on expanding the scope of heritage, cultural, and eco-tourism events, as well as wildlife conservation and sustainability. The 2025 edition will build on the successes achieved in 2024.

Saad Al-Hasani, ADIHEX Event Director, said: “ADIHEX has evolved by embracing innovation while also staying true to the core values of Emirati culture and heritage. The 22nd edition will feature 46 local and international falcon farms. For this edition, we have expanded the popular falcon auction, increasing the number to eight and presenting the most elite falcons selected by the ADIHEX Organising Committee. This year's edition has focussed on enhancing our existing features while introducing 9 new features, bringing the total to 21. The new sectors dedicated to Camels, Arabian Saluki, Knives and Souq have been added, with even greater number of exhibitors and brands participating. Through our combined efforts, the 22nd edition of ADIHEX will provide an exceptional and unique experience for all visitors and exhibitors.”

This edition of ADIHEX will showcase 15 diverse sectors, each highlighting a unique aspect of heritage, sports, and lifestyle. The Falconry sector celebrates the deep-rooted significance of falcons in Emirati culture. The Hunting Tourism & Safari sector presents opportunities and destinations for sustainable hunting and adventure tourism. The Veterinary Products & Services sector offers the latest advancements in animal healthcare and welfare, and the Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage sector is dedicated to initiatives and innovations that protect both natural landscapes and cultural traditions. The Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector displays a wide range of firearms, ammunition, and accessories for enthusiasts and professionals. The Equestrian sector celebrates the art of horsemanship and the significance of horses in Arabian culture.

In addition, the exhibition features the Arts & Crafts sector, which spotlights traditional and contemporary artistic expressions inspired by regional heritage. The RV's & Caravans sector highlights mobile lifestyle solutions for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. The Fishing Equipment & Marine Sports sector caters to lovers of angling and water sports, offering the latest gear and technology. The Hunting & Camping Equipment sector provides essential tools and supplies for outdoor expeditions. The Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment sector will also showcase the latest products our automotive adventures. Each sector adds a distinctive dimension to ADIHEX, creating a comprehensive platform for heritage, innovation, and adventure.

ADIHEX 2025 has introduced four new sectors, dedicated to Camels, Arabian Saluki, Knives and Souq. The Camel sector focuses on the heritage and traditions associated with camels in the region, while the Arabian Saluki sector honours the Arabian Saluki dogs, renowned for their hunting abilities and revered status in Arabian culture. A dedicated Knives sector has been introduced showcasing the latest products and services for traditional hunting knives, and the Souq area will showcase traditional crafts and products.

Through the outstanding range of features and activities at ADIHEX 2025, visitors will be able to enjoy many superb offers and events. With a wide range of options available, those attending the exhibition can explore and purchase hunting products and equipment, connect with leading manufacturers and suppliers, and enter several competitions with the chance of winning a wide range of gifts generously provided by sponsors throughout all the days of the exhibition.

For more information and to buy tickets for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, visit the website,