Organised by European Union National Institutes for Culture in the UAE and the EU Delegation to the UAE

Abu Dhabi – Language enthusiasts of all ages came together to celebrate the European Day of Languages in Abu Dhabi, an annual event that promotes linguistic diversity, cultural exchange, and intercultural understanding. The event is organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in the UAE, in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates and various European embassies, and it took place yesterday (Tuesday) at the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi.

Visitors to the event were treated to a diverse range of educational activities, including quizzes, conversation sessions, and language trivia. They also had the opportunity to taste a variety of delicious European treats​ and win exciting giveaways and prizes. Moreover, they gained insights into language study options both in the UAE and Europe.

The celebration also featured a captivating musical and dancing performance by the Spanish group "Cositas Buenas" in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the passing of the influential European artist Pablo Picasso.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, emphasised the importance of language learning: "Learning a new language can be both a challenge and a joy. But learning a new language is like opening a door to a new world of fascinating cultures and new connections. Europe, with its 24 official languages and many more spoken across the continent, is the ideal place to embark on this linguistic journey. The European Day of Languages showcases our linguistic diversity and celebrates the cultural heritage of the European community. We celebrate it here annually to foster cultural exchanges between Europe and the UAE, strengthening the bonds of understanding and collaboration."

His Excellency Iñigo de Palacio España, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, highlighted the significance of linguistic diversity in promoting tolerance and mutual understanding in society. "The coexistence of multiple languages is an invaluable component that promotes tolerance and bridges of mutual understanding in a society. In Spain, we understand this well, as a significant portion of our population lives in officially bilingual regions. Given the increasing pace of globalization, encouraging language learning, especially among younger generations, is paramount to preserve our cultural intangible heritage."

Participating embassies and institutes included the EU Delegation to the UAE, Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, Institut Français in the UAE, Alliance Française Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University, and the embassies of Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Ukraine. The event was also attended by many European Ambassadors.

With over 200 spoken European languages, the European Day of Languages serves as a reminder of the importance of language learning in enhancing intercultural understanding and fostering appreciation for the rich tapestry of languages and cultures that make up Europe.