Muscat, Oman – With more than 14,000 visitors expected and over 130 leading exhibitors showcasing the latest in construction, design, and real estate innovation, Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW) and Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX) are entering their final days (19 - 21 May 2025). There’s still time to be part of this dynamic, high-impact event - a must-attend for professionals shaping the future of Oman’s built environment - open from 10am - 8pm daily at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, who officially opened the Real Estate Conference and H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, who served as Chief Guest at the opening ceremony for ODBW, the event brings together industry leaders, government stakeholders, and innovators from across the Sultanate and beyond.

Co-organised with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, this comprehensive platform includes the Oman Design & Build Expo, Oman Real Estate Expo, the Real Estate Conference, and the ODBW Symposium, delivered in collaboration with the Project Management Institute.

This year’s milestone 20th edition is proudly supported by a strong line-up of partners and sponsors. The event is held in partnership with ORA, powered by Sadolin Dulux, Lead Sponsor Wuhja, with Dubizzle as Platinum Sponsor. Gold Sponsors include Majd, Stay Development, and Dar Sidara Company, while Al Khalil Group joins as Category Sponsor. Silver Sponsors are DMC, Emaar Industries, and GF Corys, with support from Muscat Municipality. Their backing highlights the industry’s collective commitment to advancing Oman’s design, construction, and real estate sectors.

Throughout Oman Design & Build Expo, visitors can explore an extensive range of solutions — from advanced building materials and construction technologies to architectural services and sustainable design. The event also offers an excellent opportunity to connect with key players in the market, grow professional networks, and build partnerships that could shape future developments.

One of the major draws this year is the preview of future real estate and infrastructure projects set to redefine Oman’s urban landscape. Visitors to OREX 2025 can gain exclusive insights into transformative developments such as Sultan Haitham City, the Muscat and Nizwa Structure Plans, Integrated Residential Neighbourhoods, A’Thuraya City, the Oman Mountain Destination, and major upcoming city plans in Al Khuwair, Salalah, and Sohar. Exciting competitions will also be held by exhibitors — stand a chance to Own Your Dream Home and win valuable prizes from the developers of Sultan Haitham City and Sorouh projects.

Attendees can also benefit from free knowledge sessions at the Real Estate Conference organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, offering practical insights and thought leadership from top experts across the design, construction, and real estate sectors. These sessions are designed to empower local professionals with global best practices, while keeping them informed of the latest trends and regulatory updates, as well as exclusive insights into Oman’s upcoming developments.

Meanwhile, the ODBW Symposium brought to you by The Project Management Institute offers another free-to-attend compelling programme for professionals in project management and construction. Topics explored include managing complexity in large-scale construction projects, strategic planning in project delivery, interface management in the built environment, and the growing role of artificial intelligence and technology in construction and design. The symposium also puts a strong spotlight on sustainability, innovation, and success strategies tailored to the MENA region.

Industry professionals can also take advantage of exclusive masterclasses delivered by Raphael Ani and Red Learning, providing PMI-certified training and real-world tools to enhance project success.

With just a few days left, now is the time to join thousands of your peers in discovering the future of Oman’s construction and real estate sectors.

Entry is free. Registration is available online and at the event.

For more details, visit https://omandesignandbuildweek.com/.