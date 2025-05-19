Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show from May 28 to June 1, 2025.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the captivating new edition of the show will feature the participation of over 500 local and international exhibitors, along with more than 1,800 industry professionals and numerous renowned gold, diamonds, and luxury watch brands.

The 30,000-square-metre exhibition will see the presence of an elite group of leading jewellery and watchmakers from both local and global markets. Key exhibiting countries include the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. This edition also marks the debut participation of several countries, including Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt.

The exhibition serves as a unique platform for visitors to acquire exquisite gold and jewellery pieces and explore the latest fashion-forward trends in the industry. With the participation of top designers and key players in major global jewellery markets, the show will unveil an array of amazing and intricately crafted creations and innovative collections, each piece a testament to exceptional artistry and craftsmanship.

Building on the record-breaking success of its 54th edition, which recorded over 80,000 visitors marking the highest attendance to date, the highly anticipated Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to reinforce its position as a leading regional and international platform for gold and jewellery manufacturers.

The upcoming edition is projected to achieve a strong visitor turnout, especially as it coincides with the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which is likely to boost footfall and commercial outcomes. The show maintains its focus on delivering an exceptional experience for visitors by giving them the opportunity to peruse exclusive gold and diamond assortments alongside precious pearls and exquisite timepieces.

In his remarks, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show has become one of the largest global gatherings of jewellery design companies, manufacturers, and industry players.

He noted that the exhibition offers a distinguished platform for visitors and gold enthusiasts to explore the latest designs of fine jewellery, luxury timepieces, and precious stones presented by leading brands from around the world.

The exhibition, open daily from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Fridays, provides a premium retail experience tailored to luxury seekers. Attendees can browse an exclusive portfolio of high-end watches, bespoke jewellery, and rare gemstones, with a focus on limited-edition pieces and exclusive showcase offerings.

