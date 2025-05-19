Over 100 industry leaders from ADNOC, Kuwait Energy, Dubai Petroleum, and others gathered across Dubai, Ruwais, and Fujairah to explore KROHNE’s innovative flow measurement technologies and deepen regional partnerships focused on sustainable, efficient energy operations.

Expo City, Dubai – KROHNE Middle East successfully hosted its “Technology Showcase Week 2025” from 5th May to 9th May 2025, engaging key stakeholders from across the energy sector to explore sustainable, future-ready solutions in flow measurement and systems. Held at three strategic locations — Dubai, Ruwais, and Fujairah — the series of seminars welcomed over 100 participants from more than 25 leading companies, including ADNOC, Kuwait Energy, Dubai Petroleum, Borouge, Fertiglobe, and CPECC. The initiative was designed to showcase KROHNE’s latest technologies, strengthen customer relationships, and highlight its comprehensive portfolio of system solutions and services, while placing strategic emphasis on innovation, operational efficiency, and ESG commitments.

The seminars featured a lineup of expert-led technical presentations covering essential topics for the region’s evolving energy landscape. A notable highlight of Technology Showcase Week was the announcement of expanded regional training capabilities — reaffirming KROHNE’s commitment to knowledge-sharing, operational excellence, and regional capability development. The seminars featured a series of expert-led technical presentations covering key areas of operational efficiency and flow measurement innovation. Presentations and topics included:

Coriolis Mass Flowmeters — Hassan Al Rawni, International Product Manager

— Optisonic Ultrasonic Flowmeter Series — Gert Jan Van Os, International Product Manager

— Summit 8800 Flow computer — Tony Van Weers, International Product Manager

— Pipeline Leak Detection Systems — Ashok Masand, Middle East and Africa Sales Manager

— Calibration and Maintenance Excellence — Alok Khatlawala, Middle East Sales Manager

— Digital Systems and Solutions Portfolio — Amit Chauhan, Middle East Manager

Jay Gadhavi, Middle East Regional General Manager at KROHNE, shared his thoughts on the week’s success:

“Technology Week was a great chance to connect with our customers and partners and show what has made KROHNE special for over a century now — real collaboration, deep expertise and strong relationships. We believe lasting success comes from working closely with people — whether it's customers, colleagues, or industry peers. These seminars are part of our promise to deliver smart, sustainable innovation that fit the region’s needs, while helping build a fairer future through better measurement and local know-how. At the heart of it all is human connection — that’s where the real impact happens.”

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications

KROHNE Middle East and Africa

Expo City Dubai

Sustainability District, 6 Mangrove Quarter A

Unit 1 Second Floor

P.O. Box 17344

Dubai

United Arab Emirates



