Kuwait: Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, Acting Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, led the Kuwait Fund's delegation participating in the Second International Conference for the Reconstruction of Ukraine under the auspices of the British Prime Minister, Mr. Richie Sunak, in the British capital, London.

"Kuwait's participation seeks to explore possible avenues to assist Ukraine in returning to normal life and to support its future," stated Al-Bahar. The conference saw an extensive turnout, with a host of state leaders, heads of government, representatives of international bodies, development institutions, and stakeholders in attendance.

The Kuwait Fund's participation in the conference comes in response to an invitation from the British government, signifying its solidarity with the international community in their collective efforts to rebuild Ukraine following the crisis.

About the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development

The Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is the first institution in the Middle East that took an active role in the international development efforts.

The Kuwait Fund extends Loans on concessionary term to finance development projects in the developing countries. The Fund also provides technical assistance to finance the costs of the feasibility studies of projects, as well as the training of nationals of the borrowing countries. In addition, the Fund subscribes in the capital of international and regional development institutions. Today, the Kuwait Fund forms a solid bridge of friendship and solidarity between the state of Kuwait and the developing nations.

