Dubai: As conversations around future skills, global mobility, and career readiness continue to reshape higher education choices, KT UniExpo returns to Dubai this April for its 10th edition, marking a decade of guiding students and families across the UAE through one of the most important decisions of their lives.

Taking place on April 29 and 30, 2026, at The H Hotel, Dubai, the two-day event will once again bring together students, parents, and leading global universities, offering direct access to academic institutions, admissions experts, and career guidance professionals under one roof.

Organised by KT Events, KT UniExpo has grown over the years into one of the UAE’s most established higher education platforms, supporting thousands of students in navigating university admissions, identifying future-ready programmes, and aligning academic choices with long-term career aspirations. Its 10th edition reflects the expo’s continued relevance in an increasingly complex global education landscape.

The April 2026 edition will welcome more than 35 universities and institutions from the UAE, the UK, the USA, Canada, India, Australia, and Europe, offering students exposure to a broad spectrum of undergraduate programmes. From artificial intelligence, data science, and aviation engineering to business, finance, medical and allied health sciences, media, and design, participating institutions will highlight programmes aligned with both emerging industries and established professional pathways.

Beyond university showcases, KT UniExpo is designed as a practical decision-making platform. Across the two days, attendees will be able to engage in one-on-one conversations with university representatives, gain clarity on admissions requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and visa pathways, and receive guidance on how academic choices translate into real-world career opportunities.

The event is particularly relevant for high school students planning their undergraduate studies, as well as parents seeking credible, transparent information to help guide their children’s education journey amid a growing number of global options.

Admission to KT UniExpo is free, and the event will run from 8:00am to 5:00pm on both days. Advance registration is recommended to ensure a seamless experience.

For registration, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, visit www.ktuniexpo.com or contact events@khaleejtimes.com.