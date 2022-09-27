Dubai, United Arab Emirates

KROHNE Middle East and Africa, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, announces its arrival at WETEX 2022, the region’s leading sustainable technology, water, power and solar platform hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. KROHNE, alongside their valuable local partners Belfast Controls, have a long heritage in supporting automation and process control in this space through precision engineered measurement equipment and technology and this year is no different. From 27th to 29th September 2022, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the event provides an excellent opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to experience and engage with the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

While this event demonstrates further return to pre-pandemic activity as a physical in-person event, KROHNE Group has decided to go one step further this year. Whilst the focus is very much on the in-person experience, the team have decided to remove paper collaterals and brochures in favour of bespoke discussions and demonstrations backed up by material accessible via QR code or USB drive. In addition to this step, the team will also be modelling their stylish yet sustainable polo shirts, provided by DGRade, a local eco-preneur that fashions material from 100% plastic bottles.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. At WETEX you have the chance to experience our creativity in finding the best solutions to problems with our innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio. By engaging directly with our experts in this bespoke manner, we feel we are able to deliver the personalised exhibition experience without restriction and without filling recycling bins with unnecessary printed matter, letting people focus on what matters – building a better tomorrow through efficient measurement solutions driving towards net zero.”

For more information, read more: https://krohne.com/en/company/events/wetex-2022

Visit the team at Hall8-E5 for the next three days.

-Ends-

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

