Doha, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar successfully hosted its Annual Tax Summit 2025, bringing together finance and tax professionals to explore the latest developments shaping Qatar’s tax landscape. Held at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Msheireb, the summit provided a platform for in-depth discussions on Global Minimum Tax (GMT), recent developments from the General Tax Authority (GTA), Transfer Pricing, Corporate Tax strategies, Tax refund opportunities and expected indirect tax updates.

Anand Krishan, Director – International Tax, KPMG in Qatar, provided a detailed analysis of Global Minimum Tax (GMT) implementation across the GCC, discussing its impact on businesses, available deductions and safe harbors, and the critical steps organizations need to take to prepare for legislative changes.

Haythem Zayed, Tax Partner, KPMG in Qatar, gave an updated overview of Qatar’s tax objection and appeal process, outlining key procedural steps and the enforceability of tax liabilities. He highlighted the growing importance of compliance and risk mitigation, particularly in light of potential penalties that could significantly affect businesses.

Khalil Khbabez, Associate Director – Tax, KPMG in Qatar, shared insights into recent tax appeal cases and the implications of asset seizures. He examined emerging enforcement trends, current challenges faced by taxpayers, and effective strategies to mitigate risks and ensure regulatory compliance.

Uma Patankar, Associate Director – Transfer Pricing, and Diego Tay, Manager – Transfer Pricing, KPMG in Qatar, explored Transfer Pricing challenges in Qatar, offering best practices for audit defense and robust governance for all entities. Their session also highlighted areas for improvement in Transfer Pricing regulations across Qatar and the GCC.

Arsalan Khan, Tax Manager, KPMG in Qatar, presented key regional tax updates, emphasizing the rapid evolution of taxation across the region. His session reinforced the importance of proactive tax planning to optimize tax positions amid shifting regulations.

Imran Ayub, Tax Director, KPMG in Qatar, provided a detailed overview of tax refunds, explaining the different types of refunds available, the application process, and essential documentation. He shared key strategies to help businesses maximize their claims and enhance tax efficiency.

Nurlan Sadraddinzade, Associate Director – Indirect Tax & Tax Technology, KPMG Qatar, led a session on indirect taxation, covering VAT implementation timelines, excise tax on sugary drinks, and updates to the GCC’s 12-digit unified customs tariff system. His insights helped businesses understand how to navigate these upcoming changes effectively.

Year after year, the KPMG Annual Tax Summit continues to be a hub for knowledge and collaboration, bringing together key stakeholders to share expertise, exchange ideas, and tackle emerging challenges. The event consistently leaves a resounding impact on attendees, equipping them with the tools needed to stay ahead in an ever-changing regulatory environment. KPMG remains committed to empowering organizations with forward-thinking strategies for long-term success.

For more information, please contact:

Huda Ibrahim – hudai@kpmg.com

Bassel Abou Ayash – babouayash@kpmg.com

For additional details about KPMG in Qatar and our privacy policy, visit www.kpmg.com.

About KPMG in Qatar

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg.com/governance.