Abu Dhabi, UAE: MAKTABA, the Library Management section of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched the third edition of its KPL Art Hub exhibition, taking place at Khalifa Park Library until 14 January 2024.

The exhibition will feature a total of 60 young Arab and Emirati artists, with 15 artists' works displayed each week. Showcasing painting, sculpture, design, handicrafts, photography and more, the event offers an engaging and diverse artistic experience for both visitors and participants.

Shaikha Al Muhairi, Library Management Department Director, Culture Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The KPL Art Hub exhibition aligns with our ongoing commitment to empower youth and showcase artistic talent. The event is a platform which connects aspiring artists connect with the public, helping to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a vibrant cultural hub. Since its inception in 2021, the exhibition has seen the participation of a large number of young artists, witnessing an increase in participants and visitors over the past two editions – a testament to its success in delivering a profound artistic and cultural experience.”

The exhibition will host weekly workshops and cultural events, enhancing the visitor experience by fostering a deeper connection with the world of art.

The exhibition’s first edition in 2021 attracted 24 artists and saw an increase to 28 artists the following year, showcasing the growing interest of young people in arts and creativity.

The event is open to the public daily from 6pm to 10pm.

