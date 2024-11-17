Dubai, UAE- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Knowledge Summit 2024, themed ‘Future Skills and AI Economy’, will be held from 18 – 19 November 2024 at Sheikh Saeed Halls in Dubai World Trade Centre. The dynamic global knowledge event is being jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

During the summit, the results of the 2024 Global Knowledge Index (GKI) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) 2024 winners will be announced. Meanwhile, the 3rd UNESCO World Open Educational Resources (OER) Congress will be held alongside the summit for the very first time in the region.

The summit will also host the inaugural meeting of the Global Coalition for Skills Development, supporting the recently launched Future Skills Academy initiative. The initiative aims to equip employees with the requisite skills to keep up with AI-driven changes across diverse industries while bolstering the skills and capabilities of nearly one million individuals across the Arab region.

Knowledge Summit 2024 will feature an exemplary lineup of knowledge sessions and events, discussing pertinent themes like the impact of digital transformation on the global economy, AI dynamics across various economic models, future-oriented education, resource sustainability, strategies for fostering economic growth and driving social transformation, future workforce competencies, and a myriad of other related topics.

The event is poised to convene an array of distinguished intellectual leaders, innovators, experts, and decision-makers who will present their valuable insights, concepts, and ideas on critical topics on technology, expertise, and innovation, further paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.