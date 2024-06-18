Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently sponsored and took part in the International Arab Banking Summit “Istanbul 2024”, which was organized by the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Turkey and the Banks Association of Turkey. Held under the auspices of the President of Turkey, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the event gathered key stakeholders from governments and the banking and financial world to explore avenues for bolstering cooperation and unlocking the full potential of the Arab-Turkish economic relations.

Ma’ab Mohammed Al Qassem, General Manager of the International Banking and Financial Institutions Department at KIB, said: “We are delighted to have sponsored and participated in the International Arab Banking Summit in Istanbul, which offered a golden opportunity for participating entities to explore increased cooperation between the Turkish and Arab banking institutions, in light of the strong investment and trade relations between both sides.”

She added: “The Bank’s sponsorship and participation in the summit stem from its commitment to supporting important events that gather economic, banking and financial decision-makers as well as foster the exchange of experiences and knowledge between countries in the region and beyond.”

Over the span of two days, the summit featured several keynote speakers and held panels on diverse topics, including “Arab-Turkish strategic economic cooperation in light of global geopolitical tensions”; “Climate risks and food security”; Global economic growth and monetary conditions”; and “Financial technology and digital banking”.

It is worth mentioning that KIB strives to contribute to enhancing the pace of economic development in Kuwait and the Arab world. To this end, the Bank continues to participate in economic forums and sponsor vital events, especially those organized by the Union of Arab Banks, all year long.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.