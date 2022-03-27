DUBAI: The Circular Economy Week hosted by the Ministry of Environment and Water begins today (27 March 2022), in the final week of Malaysia Pavilion’s 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Circular Economy Week was officially opened by Minister of Housing and Local Government, The Honourable Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The opening of the programme included the Circular Economy Conference, a panel sharing session by experts from KASA, The Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA) and national oil and gas company PETRONAS.

The panel of experts spoke on the latest development in Circular Economy encompassing the entire aspects of policy, technology, business and role of the individual.

In line with the Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030 document developed by KASA, the Circular Economy Week serves as a platform to promote Malaysia's circular economy initiatives that uphold the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Circular Economy is a great opportunity to us all. The transition to a more circular economy where the values of products, material and resources are maintained in the economy for as long as possible, and subsequently minimising the generation of waste, significantly contribute to a more sustainable, low carbon, resource efficient and competitive economy,” said, Mr. Eddy Mazuaansyah Bin Mohd Ali Murad, KASA Environmental Management Division Deputy Undersecretary in his welcoming speech.

The Circular Economy Week also aims to highlight Malaysian industry initiatives in implementing and promoting sustainable business practices through the circular economy agenda by enhancing product design innovation, optimising production processes and implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Towards this end, ‘Business Pitching’ and ‘Business Matching’ sessions will be held to promote Malaysian companies to global markets.

At the same time, the weekly trade and business programme aspires to introduce Malaysia as a fast-developing country that drives the circular economy. A total of 13 companies represented by 34 business delegates are participating in the programme.

“Malaysia recognises the importance of all business entities including small and medium enterprises to spur the economy and at the same time, keeping healthy environment. Thus, we bring together homegrown enterprises with us here to explore potentials and opportunities for future collaborations from international players in diversifying investments of circular business model,” he added.

Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the implementing agency.

The Circular Economy Week programme led by KASA can be followed live through the facebook accounts of KASA and MGTC. More information can be obtained through the website www.malaysiaexpo2020.com.

-Ends-

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.