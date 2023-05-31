Amman, Jordan: Jordan Source, a program operating under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, recently hosted its latest webinar, titled, “The Power of Partnership: Expanding U.S. Business Operations into Jordan.” Held on Tuesday, May 30, in partnership with the Embassy of the United States in Jordan, the webinar provided attendees from across the globe with rich insights into how Jordan provides fertile ground for companies looking to pursue strategic growth especially through ICT investment and outsourcing opportunities.

The webinar began with a brief introduction about Jordan’s flourishing ICT sector including the many achievements and milestones of the Jordan Source program followed by keynote addresses from three highly esteemed guests: His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, the Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; His Excellency Henry T. Wooster, U.S. Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and Her Excellency Dina Kawar, Jordanian Ambassador the United States. All three speakers underscored the incredible potential for partnership between American and Jordanian entities and highlighted how Jordan has become an ideal destination for businesses looking to tap into a wellspring of talent, opportunity, and diverse market access.

After the keynote speeches, attendees were treated to an engaging panel discussion, which invited several notable ICT and business leaders to share their experiences and insights into why Jordan has become such a remarkable hub for innovation and talent and how the Kingdom’s various assets and attributes are helping multinational companies achieve unrivaled success through their operations in the country. The panel discussion was led by Dr. Nida Davis, Director of Security Architecture at Microsoft and a member of the ministry’s Jordan Changemakers program, and included the participation of Samer Judeh, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan; Michael Orfaly, Country Senior Partner at PwC Jordan; Rasha Manna, General Manager of Flat6Labs; and Bashir Bseirani, CEO and CTO of Avertra. The diverse array of speakers and panelists served to underscore the incredible synergy among various public- and private-sector stakeholders, all of whom have been tirelessly advocating for the exceptional potential and promise of the Kingdom’s ICT sector.

Attendees were also invited to take part in a Q&A session, allowing them to gain even further insights into Jordan’s extraordinary potential as an ICT outsourcing and investment destination. The session was also an opportunity for participants to learn more about how the Jordan Source program is playing an active role in facilitating and supporting business’ ICT outsourcing opportunities in the Kingdom—and working to elevate the country’s ICT sector as a whole.

Commenting on the occasion, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, said, “For U.S.-based businesses, Jordan has become a strategic and ideal gateway to sustainable growth and opportunity, and we are eager to enrich our partnerships with U.S. companies and entrepreneurs so that we can continue to attract new investments to the Kingdom. Following the incredible success of our ICT Roadshow across the United States back in March, this webinar is part of our ongoing efforts to facilitate and strengthen ties with the American business and tech communities. Through ministry programs like Jordan Source, we are actively working to further elevate Jordan’s ICT ecosystem on all fronts by serving as a supportive and like-minded partner to all stakeholders.”

The Jordan Source program’s recent webinar comes on the heels of its highly successful ICT Roadshow across the United States, conducted in March. During the roadshow, Jordan Source headed up a delegation of Jordanian tech leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs on a strategic trip across the United States, which included a history-making participation in the 2023 SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas marking the first time ever that an Arab nation has officially participated in the globally renowned event. The delegation also attended a series of strategic meetings and events in Silicon Valley, California, and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.