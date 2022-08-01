Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jones the Grocer, UAE’s favourite gourmet grocer and café, is hosting a series of fun events and activities to enjoy this August. In keeping with their Body & Soul wellness campaign Jones have teamed up with a renowned UAE potter to host pottery sessions which touch on the theme of mindfulness. There are cooking masterclasses for adults and learning workshops for kids. Sessions kick off from just AED100, and whilst in store participants can savour delicious food on offer, including the fabulous ‘Summer of 66’ dinner promotion which serves a fabulous two-course dinner for AED 66.

For those looking for something new and different to cool down and reinvigorate themselves this August, head down to Jones the Grocer for one of the below happenings.

Inner Calm with Pottery Classes

Why not try out this ‘hand-building with mindfulness’ pottery session over your favourite tea or coffee (we recommend the pistachio latte!)? The class will give you all the necessary tools to work with clay, explore surface decoration, and create something unique with expert guidance potter and owner of Clay Studio, Noura Ali Al Dhaheri. Whether a beautiful jewelry plate, a small cup or bowl, once oven-fired at Clay Studio, your creation will be available for collection at Jones the Grocer in 2 weeks’ time.

AED 100 for 1-hour class

August 27th | Jones the Grocer – Al Manara branch, Sheikh Zayed Road | Dubai

August 30th | Jones the Grocer – Al Raha | Abu Dhabi

Adult Cooking Masterclasses

An in-store gourmet experience conducted by Jones's talented chefs teaches participants to create flavorful dishes - ideal to improve cooking skills or learn new recipes. There are two options to choose from with a session on cooking up Red Quinoa Salad, Flatbread and Truffle Labneh or another option of Grilled salmon with olive and feta salsa, and homemade babaganoush. The sessions are held across various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi throughout August and September.

AED 249 for 2-hour class which includes refreshments and a nibbles board, a Jones apron, ingredients, individual cooking stations and expert guidance from a Jones chef.

For dates, locations, and bookings visit: www.jonesthegrocer.com/adult-masterclasses-i257

Kids’ Cooking Workshops

The in-store workshops allow little ones to try their skills at whipping up treats they would enjoy with the expert guidance of a Jones the Grocer chef. A great activity to engage children and give the parents a break to enjoy a coffee or a meal, while the kids are busy. Super talented little chefs have the option to choose from a Lemon Iced Carrot Muffins or Cookie dough truffles workshop. In both sessions they will have fun getting messy while cooking up their creations.

AED 149 for 1-hour class which includes all ingredients per child, implements and guidance from a Jones chef.

For dates, locations, and bookings visit: www.jonesthegrocer.com/kids-masterclasses-i256

For more information and to book any sessions please visit www.jonesthegrocer.com/events-2022-i255.

-Ends-

About Jones the Grocer

Established 25 years ago, in 1996 in Australia, Jones the Grocer has 24 stores across the Middle East and the UAE. Jones the Grocer is a food emporium featuring speciality food retail, a signature walk-in cheese room, a charcuterie, bakery, patisserie and deli set within an award-winning café.

United Arab Emirates | Qatar | Egypt | Saudi Arabia & India (coming soon)

jonesthegrocer.com | @jonesthegrocer