Show brought together 100 exhibitors from renowned local brands specializing in gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones

Sharjah: The fourth edition of the "Jewels of the Emirates" Show concluded on a high note yesterday (Sunday) evening, leaving attendees mesmerized by its grandeur and splendor.

Organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event surpassed all expectations, attracting thousands of visitors throughout its four-day duration, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the exhibition.

With a primary focus on heritage gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, natural pearls, and luxury watches, the show provided a captivating journey into the world of exquisite craftsmanship and opulence. The event boasted the presence of an elite group of Emirati gold and jewelry designers, alongside more than 100 exhibitors from renowned local brands specializing in gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones.

Distinguished for its exclusive and rare pieces, the exhibition witnessed the unveiling of an exquisite collection featuring both modern and heritage designs of jewelry. Particularly noteworthy was the "burqa collection," which garnered international recognition by securing the first-place award for the most beautiful piece of jewelry of the millennium. This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon it during a competition organized by the "De Beers" Group. Another remarkable highlight was the showcase of a unique ruby stone, estimated to be worth a staggering $1 million.

Moreover, the event celebrated Emirati heritage through a diverse showcase of traditional gold works and jewelry curated by the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform. This year, the platform embraced a group of talented young Emirati designers who debuted their new collections at the exhibition. Their creations exemplified the highest levels of authenticity and artistic creativity, captivating the audience with the beauty of their heritage gold works and unique jewelry pieces. By seamlessly blending ancient Arab and Emirati heritage with contemporary design elements, the talented designers showcased their creativity and left a lasting impression on all attendees.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, said: “The 'Jewels of the Emirates' show has concluded another successful edition, building on its previous success and reflecting its pivotal role in fostering the sustainability of our local gold industry and trade. This event provides a valuable annual opportunity for Emirati designers and local companies to fuel the growth of their businesses.

“It is not only a platform for knowledge sharing, and launching exclusive designs, but also for forging commercial deals, building partnerships, and engaging with esteemed customers and industry leaders. The remarkable turnout of visitors at the exhibition this year is yet another testament to its success in meeting public expectations and its significance in supporting the local gold market, enabling it to keep pace with the rising demand for gold consumption, which saw a remarkable 33% increase to 55.3 tons in 2022, compared to 41.6 tons in 2021." Al Midfa added.

Several representatives from local companies expressed their growing recognition of the exhibition's significance and stature, which continues to grow and expand annually. They attributed this growth, especially, to its ability to attract a large number of visitors, something which motivates them to participate in the exhibition, using it as an opportunity to boost their businesses, unveil exclusive collections of gold and precious stones, present the latest jewelry designs, and provide substantial offers and discounts to stimulate the public's purchasing enthusiasm.

