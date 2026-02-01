Sharjah: The Jewels of Emirates Show is witnessing strong visitor turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighting its established position as a leading regional and international platform for the jewellery and gemstone industry.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition concludes on 1st February. It features wide participation from global jewellery makers showcasing exclusive gold and diamond collections and bespoke watches. The show combines contemporary jewellery designs with traditional craftsmanship, positioning Sharjah as a key destination for jewellery and gemstone sourcing and market engagement.

Global Competitiveness and Market Leadership

H H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the strong public turnout and broad international participation at Jewels of Emirates Show reflect the growing confidence the exhibition enjoys among jewellery makers, industry specialists, and collectors alike.

He noted that the exhibition is a comprehensive strategic platform for the gold, jewellery, and gemstone sector, supporting the full value chain, from innovation and design to manufacturing, crafting, marketing, and direct commercial engagement between global brands and the regional market.

Al Midfa added that the first-time launch of the “Luxury Pavilion” marked a new step forward for the Jewels of Emirates Show, elevating its global competitiveness and strengthening its capacity to attract high-profile buyers and industry experts.

He explained that this year’s edition recorded greater Italian participation and drew exhibitors from renowned design houses, reinforcing the stronger place the exhibition holds on the international jewellery trade fair agenda.

He further noted that the exhibition reflects Sharjah’s strategy focused on economic diversification and investment in high value-added creative industries driven by innovation and craftsmanship.

The Luxury Pavilion: A Gateway to Fine Jewellery

This year’s edition marked a significant milestone with the launch of the “Luxury Pavilion,” an exclusive high-end zone curated for premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs. Featuring leading luxury and elite jewellery house, the pavilion provides visitors with access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

The Luxury Pavilion attracted a distinguished segment of visitors, including prominent collectors, major buyers, and industry experts, reinforcing the exhibition’s position the international luxury jewellery market. The pavilion recorded outstanding visitor turnout, establishing itself as a prime hub for selective and premium acquisitions.

The pavilion showcased high-end jewellery featuring one-of-a-kind pieces set with gemstones of significant carat weight. It featured limited-edition luxury watches from leading Swiss and global brands, offering advanced mechanical complications and diamond embellishments. The collection also covered bespoke royal bridal sets for premium occasions, integrating white diamonds, pearls, and colored stones in exclusive, high-value designs.

Rare pieces formed a key pillar of the pavilion, featuring creations set with colored diamonds in rare pink and yellow hues sought by collectors as long-term investments. The display also included modernized heritage collections crafted using traditional techniques and gemstones sourced from historic, now-closed mines

The offering extended to modernised heritage collections produced with traditional craftsmanship and gemstones sourced from historic, now-closed mines. It also emphasised premium natural pearls, especially Gulf pearls recognised for their exceptional sizes and the signature “Al Jiwan” luster, which sets them apart globally.

Italian Pavilions Make a Strong Showing

This year’s Italian participation marked the strongest in the exhibition’s history, with 36 Italian exhibitors representing some of the most prestigious jewellery houses from a country recognised as a global hub for jewellery craftsmanship. The Italian pavilion showcased its collections across three main themes, highlighting the diversity and creativity of Italian design.

Vicenza Gold leads the Italian designs, showcasing 18- and 22-carat gold pieces with contemporary geometric designs that establish Italy as a benchmark in jewellery design. Red Coral is prominently represented by specialised companies from the Torre del Greco region, delivering rare, hand-carved coral pieces that showcase generational expertise.

Another key segment of the Italian pavilion region innovative applications of colored gemstones—including topaz, emerald, and ruby—through the renowned Italian “Mosaic” design, merging artistic creativity with technical craftsmanship.

The exhibition remains open to visitors tomorrow, Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., ahead of its closing. It has attracted a significant turnout and provided a fully integrated experience that combined shopping, exploration, and educational opportunities, highlighting Sharjah’s strategic role as an international destination for the jewellery and gemstone industry.

