Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) wrapped up, yesterday evening (Sunday), the fifth edition of the “Jewels of Emirates” Show, recording the highest turnout with nearly 5,000 visitors, a 20% increase compared to the previous edition.

Organised by ECS with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event offered visitors a unique opportunity to acquire the latest and most exclusive jewellery offerings and designs showcased by 144 exhibitors.

This edition featured over 500 renowned brands specialising in diamond, gold and silver sets, besides gemstones, pearls and luxury watches. It also showcased thousands of the most exquisite Emirati heritage jewellery pieces.

With Eid Al Adha and summer vacations around the corner, the Jewels of Emirates Show 2024 attracted a significant number of visitors looking to make the most of the exclusive offers and discounts on display, while also participating in various draws for a chance to win valuable prizes.

A standout feature of this year’s edition is the pavilion of Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, which showcased the most expensive diamond set at the exhibition. Valued at AED 3.8 million and weighing 155 carats, this set is a product of renowned global brand "Arzano”, for which Al Shuaibi is the UAE agent.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the Jewels of Emirates Show has successfully established itself, over its five editions, as a strategic platform to foster the sustainability of the UAE’s gold and jewellery industry.

The event consistently presents the latest jewellery collections and contemporary designs, offering valuable annual opportunity for Emirati designers to fuel the growth of their businesses. It also helps raise awareness about the importance of sustainability in the UAE's jewellery and gemstones market.

Al Midfa noted that Expo Centre Sharjah has successfully drawn an increasing number of local and international jewellery designers, offering them a platform to exhibit their artistic creations to a wide audience of consumers and industry experts. It has also provided a spacious and technologically advanced venue that enabled exhibitors to forge new business connections and enhance their market presence.

This year, the Jewels of Emirates Show unfolded a resplendent collection of gold and jewellery pieces meticulously curated by the "Emirati Goldsmiths" Platform that comprises a distinguished group of talented Emirati designers, many of them debuted their new collections at the exhibition.

The event boasted a notable presence of Emirati women designers, whose gold and jewellery creations blend ancient Emirati heritage with contemporary design elements, captivating the audience with the beauty and uniqueness of their works. This fusion highlighted the designers' expertise and artistic creativity in crafting unique pieces that seamlessly connect the arts of the past with the present.

Moreover, the event witnessed the participation of the UAE’s Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) with the “QELADA” project, a trademark for creative girls from the people of determination in the jewellery world. The project is one of MOCD’s initiatives to empower girls of determination by showcasing their capabilities and artistic talents to the community.

The project displayed an impressive array of jewellery collections and gold and silver products, including pieces adorned with QELADA (Necklace) stones, which are meticulously crafted from shredded banknotes provided by the Central Bank. Since 2018, the “QELADA” project has been a regular participant in jewellery exhibitions hosted by Expo Sharjah, with the support of SCCI.

This year's exhibition also featured a special section for designer Hessa Al Mandous, a graduate of the "Mashagel" Project that is launched by the Ministry of Community Development for the vocational rehabilitation and employment of people of determination. At the exhibition, Al Mandous showcased her latest artistic creations curated within her project "Jasmine Bracelets”.

A remarkable highlight of the event is the UAE pavilion, which was well received by visitors due to its diverse range of local and international designs and brands on display. Alongside the UAE’s exhibits, this year’s show also saw a notable presence from the Italian pavilion.

The exhibition featured a variety of pavilions from other participating countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and India. Exhibitors from these countries showcased new jewellery designs, including exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, luxury watches, pearls, and silver.

