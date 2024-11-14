Dubai, UAE—Jersey Finance, a leading international financial center (IFC), proudly hosted its Annual Dubai Conference on 13 November 2024 under the theme ‘Resilience and Reinvention: IFCs in a New Global Landscape.’ The event brought together industry leaders to explore the evolving financial landscape and the challenges facing IFCs in the Gulf region and beyond amid a complex geopolitical climate.

Co-hosted by Joe Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Finance, alongside An Kelles, Director – GCC, and Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India from Jersey Finance’s Middle East Regional Hub office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the conference provided a platform for vital discussions and networking opportunities tailored for the GCC’s professional advisory community, family offices and key players in the financial services ecosystem.

Joe Moynihan commented: “In an environment of perpetual change, the focus should always be on opportunity rather than adversity. This conference underscores our commitment to fostering resilience and innovation within the financial sector.”

The high-profile event culminated a dynamic week of regional activities, attracting attendees eager to gain exclusive insights and engage with industry peers. The agenda featured a keynote address by Dr. Ryan Lemand, co-founder and CEO of Neovision Wealth Management, titled “The Strategic Importance of IFCs in a Global Economy.” Additionally, fireside chats with Faizal Bhana and An Kelles delved into the unique challenges and opportunities for IFCs in the region.

An Kelles added: “This gathering not only highlights the strength of our financial services community but also reinforces Jersey’s position as a leader in international finance. Together, we can navigate the complexities of today’s market and drive sustainable growth.”

The event was sponsored by Butterfield Group, Hawksford, IQ-EQ and Ogier. It featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Bryan Stirewalt, Financial Services Regulatory Leader, Ernst and Young Consulting and Simon Penney CMG, CEO of Incrementum ME, who shared insights on the future of financial services in the region.

-Ends-

About Jersey:

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.

About Jersey Finance:

Jersey Finance is proud to represent and promote the Island of Jersey as a clear leader in international finance. We champion the competitive position of Jersey’s finance industry, both locally and internationally, supporting the highest regulatory standards and the most attractive products and services to suit the needs of global investors.

View our Business Directory to discover more about Jersey’s financial services industry.

http://www.jerseyfinance.je

Media contacts

Yasa Ahmad

Edelman Smithfield

Email: yasa.ahmad@edelmansmithfield.com