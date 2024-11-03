Jeddah – The "2024 Jeddah Motor Show" concluded its events with great success after five days filled with exclusive showcases and interactive activities, drawing thousands of visitors from across the Kingdom and the region, underscoring Jeddah’s position as a premier destination for car enthusiasts.

With the support and participation of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, along with a range of sponsors, the show provided an exceptional platform to display the latest innovations and global trends in the automotive industry. Renowned global brands such as Kia, Peugeot, MG, Geely, Haval, Toyota, and Lexus captivated visitors with new models and advanced technologies showcased for the first time in the Kingdom.

Held at the "Jeddah Superdome" – the largest column-free geodesic dome in the world – the exhibition covered an area of over 40,000 square meters, offering visitors a comprehensive entertainment experience that combined excitement and innovation. The event featured thrilling attractions, including off-road experiences, drift shows, karting race tracks, drive your dream car, and simulation races, alongside special activities geared toward the next generation.

The show also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s vision for a sustainable transport future. Projections indicate that car sales in the Saudi market could reach 779,000 units by 2032. Industry leaders shared insights into the future of electric vehicles and sustainable technologies, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

The organizers expressed gratitude for the large turnout and continued support from companies and sponsors, emphasizing the show’s significant role in driving the automotive industry’s growth and inspiring visitors with the latest technologies. This year’s exhibition confirmed that Jeddah is not only a destination for car enthusiasts but also a vital part of the global evolution of the automotive industry, achieving record attendance and substantial visitor engagement.

As Jeddah Motor Show concludes, car enthusiasts eagerly await next year’s edition, which promises an even broader and more innovative experience, showcasing the latest developments in the automotive sector within the Kingdom and the region.