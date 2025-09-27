Sharjah, UAE – The Italian Pavilion at the 56th Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show has reached a strong midpoint, with day four marks by robust business activity, high trade interest, and promising commercial opportunities for participating companies. Featuring 50 of Italy’s leading fine jewellery and watchmaking brands, the Pavilion has confirmed its role as a driver of both industry engagement and bilateral trade growth between Italy and the UAE.

Exhibitors have reported a series of productive meetings with regional distributors, retail groups, and independent buyers. Discussions have centred on distribution agreements, exclusive collections for the GCC market, and joint ventures aimed at expanding Italian luxury’s footprint in the Emirates. Early indicators suggest a steady pipeline of deals under negotiation, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a key growth market for Italy’s jewellery sector.

His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “The Italian Pavilion is demonstrating not only the strength of Italy’s jewellery industry but also the dynamism of its partnership with the UAE. Over the past three days, we have seen consistent demand for Italian craftsmanship and innovation, underscoring the complementarity of our two economies in the luxury space.”

From heritage houses with legacies spanning more than a century to contemporary brands leveraging advanced design and manufacturing techniques, the Pavilion highlights the scale and diversity of Italy’s luxury sector. The strong buyer interest also reflects wider market trends: the UAE jewellery and watch sector reached Euro €3.1 billion in 2024, growing steadily on the back of rising consumer demand and the Emirates’ role as a global luxury hub.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, added: “Day four confirms that Italian companies are securing meaningful engagement with key stakeholders in the UAE. This market recognises and rewards excellence, and Italian brands are delivering it by combining tradition, design leadership, and innovation. The Italian Pavilion is a concrete platform for building partnerships that extend beyond the exhibition itself.”

With only a day remaining, the Pavilion is expected to consolidate its position as one of the exhibition’s strongest business drivers, continuing to attract strategic interest from regional and international buyers.