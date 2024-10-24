Exploring sector dynamics and Egypt’s ascent from 11th to 3rd rank in BPO Global Confidence Index

iSON Xperiences is responsible for creating over 3500 BPO related jobs with plans to add another 1000 by the end of 2024

Reinforcing the local content and bringing foreign currency into the national economy through talent outsourcing.

Cairo – iSON Xperiences, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM), hosted a workshop at its Cairo premises aimed at enhancing media understanding of the business process outsourcing (BPO) and CXM sectors. This event highlighted the immense potential and growth opportunities within Egypt, reinforcing iSON’s position as the African leader committed to advancing industry knowledge.

During the workshop, participants explored comprehensive data on the current state of the BPO and CXM industry in Egypt, drawing on insights from iSON subject matter experts. Discussions centered on Egypt’s strategic advantages, such as its prime geographical location central to Europe and the Middle East, time zone affinity, abundant talent pool, diversity of languages, cost competitiveness, and government support.

The workshop highlighted the industry's role as a major employer for graduates across various fields, including undergraduates and vocational institute graduates. It champions inclusion by valuing women and individuals with disabilities, fostering a diverse workplace. Additionally, the sector opens doors to career growth and facilitates knowledge transfer from multinational corporations to enhance local business capabilities.

Attendees also explored Egypt’s emergence as an attractive hub for BPO services, future trends in customer experience management, and the nation’s rising global CXM rankings, leaping from 11th to 3rd place in the BPO Confidence Index by Ryan Strategic Advisory in November 2023. iSON Xperiences also shared how it meets client needs with innovative, future-ready solutions in the BPO and CXM space.

“We see it as our responsibility to create a narrative that sheds light on Egypt’s rapidly growing BPO sector. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of the BPO sector's pivotal role in Egypt’s economic landscape in line with Vision 2030,” Amani Rabei, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at iSON Xperiences, said. “With increased demand, iSON is poised to offer solutions that improve business continuity, enhance profitability, and ensure compliance through optimized productivity and data security.”

“We aim to highlight the sector’s substantial benefits, including job creation and skill development in Egypt, where iSON Xperiences is contributing over 3500 BPO-related jobs with plans to add another 1000 by the end of 2024. Additionally, Egypt's ascent in global CX rankings showcases how dynamic the sector really is, especially with the government’s supportive policies,” Rabei added.

Highlighting the sector's growth potential, Manoj Mudgal, Chief Business Officer at iSON Xperiences stated: “Egypt's strategic location, talent pool position and diverse languages capabilities position it as a key player in the global CX landscape. By leveraging local talent and integrating digital innovations, we set new standards in customer experience excellence, as evidenced by our improved client KPIs, including decreased customer churn and enhanced satisfaction scores. Our expansion in the Egyptian market also reflects our faith in its potential as a central hub for Customer Experience Management.”

The workshop hosted 11 participants as part of iSON Xperiences' strategy to enhance its presence in Egypt, focusing on impact sourcing and regional expansion. By leveraging local talent, the company aims to contribute to Egypt’s economic progress through talent outsourcing. Additionally, the workshop increased media representatives' awareness of the BPO and CXM sectors, which effectively employ diverse talent from various regions, particularly through remote work options. It provided insights into the significance of these industries and highlighted available career opportunities. This initiative strengthens support for iSON Xperiences while fostering connections with qualified candidates to drive industry growth.

About iSON Xperiences:

iSON Xperiences is a pioneering global leader in the field of Customer Experience Management (CXM). With a profound knowledge in transforming CX landscapes, iSON Xperiences specializes in providing modern omnichannel technologies, strategic insights, and efficient processes to enhance customer interactions and elevate Egypt's BPO services.