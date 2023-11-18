IBA CEIF in collaboration with Ihsan Trust and Meezan Bank conducted a roundtable discussion on Islamic Social Finance at IBA City Campus.



The purpose of the session was to explore how the NGO sector can contribute towards the economic development of Pakistan by using Islamic social finance modes. Another purpose was to explore the formation of a forum where the NGOs can collaborate for the greater good of the country.



Justice Dr. Syed Anwar Shah, current Alim Judge and Ex. Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court was the Chief guest. He elaborated upon the role which NGO and Islamic social finance can perform in the economic development of Pakistan.



Director IBA CEIF, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui shed light on how Islamic Social finance modes such as Qard e Hasna, Zakat, Sadqa, social entrepreneurship, impact investing and Waqf etc can help to transform Pakistan's economic landscape. He also highlighted that Islamic commercial finance institutions like Islamic bank and Islamic social finance institutions need to support, integrate and collaborate with each other for the development of the economy.



Representatives and senior officials of various NGOs including Ihsan Trust, Saylani Welfare Trust, Alamgir Welfare Trust, Bin Qutub Foundation, Kohi goth hospital, FGRF, KVTC, Green Crescent Trust, Prevention of Blindness, Siddiqui Foundation, Baitussalam Welfare Trust & Sherwani Group of Companies participated and elaborated upon how their NGO is contributing towards the economic development of Pakistan.



In the end, Director IBA CEIF announced that we will host a Islamic Social Finance Group at IBA Centre for Islamic Finance to promote collaboration among Islamic Finance entities for economic development of Pakistan



Dr. Irum Saba, Research Director IBA CEIF & faculty member IBA, gave the vote of thanks and offered support of IBA CEIF to this noble cause.