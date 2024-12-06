UAE is also supporting the tech start up ecosystem in Iraq through a future initiative for a new incubator for AI and Fintech, set to be announced in 2025 and discussed on the Tech forum.

Dubai: The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is organizing the IBBC Autumn Conference ‘Growing Opportunities’, on December 13, 2024, at Taj Hotel Dubai. H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy UAE, will grace the occasion to deliver the welcome address.

Talking about the conference, Christophe Michels, Director of IBBC said, “The IBBC Autumn Conference in Dubai 2024 offers unparalleled networking opportunities with top industry leaders and policymakers shaping the future of business in Iraq, UAE and beyond. Attendees will gain invaluable insights and strategies for success in one of the world's most dynamic economic hubs.”

Iraq is undertaking the most significant expansion in thirty years as the stability in country improves with investment opportunities currently in the region of $400bn, in Infrastructure, housing, and the great Dry Road initiative from Al Faw port to Turkey. Iraq’s GDP is set to rise 5.3% in 2025 (IMF) and stock exchange funds up 17% this year. The national census has recorded 45 million people and is therefore the largest Middle East market.

UAE is also supporting the tech start up ecosystem in Iraq for a new incubator for AI and Fintech, set to be announced in 2025 .

The Conference is hosting most of Iraq’ s leading businesses, including key energy companies, BP, Shell, BGC, their construction partners like Wood group, KSA, GE, Siemens and Financial services giants like SC, IFC and Central Bank of Iraq.

Of note for UAE businesses is the emergence of a new Maritime agency, being developed by IBBCs maritime companies, that will serve the Al Fawr port and Iraq’s ambitions to trade more regionally. Mr Tugrul Titanoglu, CJ-ICM; Mr Ahmed Shaban, Chairman of the IBBC Maritime Committee; Dr Abduladheem Kareem Khalil, Iraq Supreme Maritime Authority;and Al Zaman group will all be present for conversations.

Education too, is evolving to meet the needs of a modern Iraq, and the Minster for higher education is speaking on a dedicated day 12th December, covering primary to higher level with a full house and UK and Iraqi Universities and schools attending.

Mr Vikas Handa, chairman of the conference, says, “For business and investors seeking growth Iraq offers strong returns in a stable environment and is affirming its position as a driver of Middle East opportunity. Meet the people making this happen on 12 and 13th December at the Taj Hotel. We welcome the UAE and all businesspeople.”

Link here for more details and registration https://iraqbritainbusiness.org/event/ibbc-autumn-conference-2024