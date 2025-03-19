Partnership with SkyKapital strengthens Investopia’s global presence across leading European and African business hubs.

SkyKapital will contribute to hosting upcoming editions of Investopia Global in Paris, Cyprus, and Budapest.

Abu Dhabi: Investopia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyKapital, a financial services and solutions firm, to enhance collaboration in organizing the Investopia Global editions across selected European and African markets in 2025. These dialogues explore emerging investment and financing trends in Europe’s new economy sectors and identify promising opportunities in emerging markets. The MoU was signed at the fourth edition of Investopia 2025 in Abu Dhabi last month, which was held under the theme Harnessing MegaForces.

H.E. Badreya Al Midour, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Economy, and Karim Noujaim Managing Partner at SkyKapital signed the MoU agreement. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and H.E. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria.

Expanding Investopia's footprint across Europe and Africa

In this regard, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: "The partnership with SkyKapital aligns with Investopia’s vision to expand its footprint among key business communities in European and African markets. Through Investopia Global editions, we provide a platform that brings together business leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world to discuss critical topics shaping today’s global investment landscape and explore opportunities for expansion within the new economy sectors."

Massive expansion for Investopia Global editions

H.E. added: "Investopia Global editions aim to expand to 16 new cities at both regional and global levels in 2025, including Milan, Berlin, London, New York and Paris. This expansion cements Investopia’s position as a leading global investment and business platform while strengthening the UAE’s status as an attractive, influential global economic hub, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031 vision."

The partnership underpins Investopia’s mission to connect government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, economic experts, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide to explore investment opportunities and gain insights into the future of the new economy sectors.

Furthermore, the MoU aligns with Investopia’s strategic vision to spur investments in fast-growing economic sectors, foster sustainable partnerships between emerging and developed markets, and enhance cross-border investment flows. Under the MoU, SkyKapital will contribute to facilitating the organization of pre-selected Investopia Global editions in targeted cities, including Paris, Cyprus, and Budapest. The company will also provide technical and logistical support to ensure the success of these events in line with the international best practices.

The collaboration further highlights Investopia's pivotal role as a leading platform that brings together prominent thought leaders, investors, and decision-makers from across the globe. Through its international editions, Investopia convenes these influential stakeholders to explore emerging opportunities, exchange insights, and identify future economic innovations. The MoU further strengthens Investopia's position as a key driving force in fostering strategic connections among investors and financial institutions in Europe and Africa, advancing its mission to create a more interconnected and collaborative global investment ecosystem.

The partnership reflects both entities’ shared dedication to developing a competitive investment environment that fosters economic growth by forging strategic partnerships in different markets. It also bolsters Investopia's increasing influence in reshaping investment dynamics and exploring innovative solutions to advance global economic sustainability.

Investopia Global editions present a vital platform to discuss current economic trends, provides a forward-thinking view on the future of investments in emerging markets and examines ways to collaborate across diverse economic sectors. These discussions are expected to attract a distinguished group of investors, senior government officials, business executives, and economic experts from across the globe.

Investopia Global editions focus on investment topics in the new economy, covering areas such as Fintech, renewable energy, environment, food technology, industrial and logistics sectors, financial market investments and innovative banking solutions, among others.

The fourth edition of Investopia 2025 hosted a distinguished group of key investors, economic leaders, companies, entrepreneurs, and experts. It offered a suitable platform for them to communicate, cooperate, and shape shared investment prospects. With a turnout of over 3,000 participants and more than 132 speakers, they highlighted key topics aimed at encouraging business communities to invest in and expand across new economic sectors. Additionally, they highlighted modern global financing trends and promising opportunities in emerging markets across the region, Asia, and Africa. The dialogues focused on devising mechanisms to address and adjust to economic risks to build adaptable economies capable of facing future challenges.

-Ends-

