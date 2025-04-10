Participants invited to take advantage of the opportunities and incentives offered by the UAE economy

Abu Dhabi: Investopia and Deutsche Bank, organized an exclusive conference to highlight recent developments in the UAE’s business environment and explore investment opportunities across key sectors—particularly in retail, manufacturing, tourism, technology and other sectors of the new economy. The conference also underscored the UAE’s competitive advantages and strategic enablers available to family enterprises, investors, and international businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in the country.

The conference brought together nearly 30 officials and business leaders from the UAE’s government and private sectors. Among the distinguished attendees were H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADQ; H.E. Mohammed Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment ; H.E. Omar Suwaina Alsuwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology;, H.E. Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of Al Mazrui International; H.E. Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic arm of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Ramy Jallad, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ); Abdullah Issa Al-Mulla, Director of the Private Investment Projects Department at the Ministry of Investment; prominent lawyer Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Co.; George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty; and Paulo Ruiz, President and COO of Eaton.

The conference was attended by a high-level delegation from Deutsche Bank, led by Claudio de Sanctis, Member of the Management Board and Head of Private Bank Deutsche Bank AG. They were joined by 50 global investors and entrepreneurs.

UAE’s ideal investment climate

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, emphasized that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has embraced innovative and forward-looking national visions and strategies to create a competitive and ideal investment environment in line with global best practices. This approach has transformed the UAE into a leading destination for business and investment regionally and globally, with UAE markets now housing more than 1.1 million private companies and economic entities.

Global hub for the new economy

During the conference, H.E. Alsuwaidi stated: " The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for the new economy, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision. We are working to enable investments in priority future sectors, such as financial technology, circular economy, smart transportation, and advanced manufacturing. Supportive platforms such as Investtopia contribute to accelerating this orientation by promoting dialogue, building partnerships, and stimulating investment flows into these vital areas. These efforts have contributed successfully attracted more than $30.6 billion in FDI, up 35 per cent compared to that of 2022, and has ranked second globally as the largest recipient of new project investments in 2023."

Enablers of the UAE business environment

His Excellency Al Suwaidi urged the conference’s participants to take advantage of the opportunities and possibilities offered by the UAE, among which are a vital strategic location that connects the East with the West and the North with the South; a competitive business environment that allows up to 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and provides of over 2000 economic activities, tax reductions, and long-term residency options tailored for investors and businesspeople. In addition, H.E. highlighted the presence of numerous free economic zones for establishing businesses in the country, in addition to a comprehensive economic legislative framework that encourages their expansion into the new economy sectors.

Commenting on the conference, Saad Osseiran, Head of Private Bank Middle East at Deutsche Bank, said: “As we mark 26 years of Deutsche Bank’s presence in the UAE, beginning in Abu Dhabi, we were proud to co-host this important platform with Investopia. The conference underscored the UAE’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a destination for forward-looking investment and economic partnership. Our collaboration with Investopia reflects a shared ambition and dedication to connect global capital with high-potential opportunities in the UAE. The discussions highlighted how family businesses and emerging sectors can play a central role in attracting investment and shaping the country’s next phase of growth. We look forward to building on the dialogue and momentum generated during this conference to support the UAE’s long-term economic vision”

UAE Investment Strategy

The conference featured a presentation on the ‘National Investment Strategy 2031’ and its role in enhancing the UAE's attractiveness for FDI in the priority sectors. It aims to solidify the UAE's position as a leading global investment hub and leverage the opportunities available within its investment landscape. This strategy aims to double total FDI inflows between 2025 and 2031 to approximately 30 per cent of the total investments in the country, which currently stands at 15 per cent. The goal is to increase this to AED 1.3 trillion and to triple the total FDI balance to reach AED 2.2 trillion by 2031, accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Various advantages for growth of family businesses

Nine discussion sessions were held throughout the day. The opening session focused on the UAE’s unique business environment and its role in supporting the growth and continuity of family businesses, ensuring their continuity and sustainability across generations. This includes flexible legislation and economic policies, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 concerning family businesses, recognized as the world’s first comprehensive family business governance law. Subsequent sessions covered opportunities in the UAE’s manufacturing and retail sectors, legal and procedural frameworks for establishing businesses, and investment prospects in tourism, real estate, technology, and new economy sectors.

Investment incentives in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah

The afternoon program featured presentations on the investment incentives and business prospects available in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah. A session on the enablers of the UAE’s investment ecosystem followed, showcasing the country’s positioning as a global business hub.

The program concluded with a session highlighting the ‘National Strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology,’ which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP to AED 300 billion by 2031.

This conference builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Investopia and Deutsche Bank during the fourth edition of Investopia, held in Abu Dhabi on February 26–27, 2025, under the theme ‘Harnessing MegaForces.’ That edition welcomed 132 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, business executives, economists, and high-net-worth individuals from over 70 countries. The conference also hosted more than 3,000 participants and featured over 42 panel discussions and 16 roundtable meetings.

