Sharjah: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah, organised the Sharjah–India Business Roundtable, aimed at strengthening economic partnerships between the business communities of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of India. The roundtable explored new opportunities for investment and collaboration in priority sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and logistics, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional gateway for Indian companies seeking to expand across the Middle East and global markets.

Robust economic indicators reflect the depth of Sharjah–India relations. The emirate currently hosts 21,701 Indian companies in its free zones, in addition to 20,199 Indian companies operating in the mainland market. Bilateral trade between Sharjah and India reached AED 14.39 billion (USD 3.92 billion) in 2025, supported by the momentum generated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India, which has significantly expanded trade and investment opportunities since it came into effect in 2022.

The roundtable was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah; H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); H.E. Dr. Fatema Al Muqarrab, Member of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Director of the International Relations Department at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Rashid Humaid Sahoo Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (SHAMS); Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Founding Committee of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah; Sir. Sohan Roy, Founder & Chairman of Aries Group of Companies; and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group; and Vinit Dinesh Shah, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer - BEEAH.

Addressing the roundtable, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi expressed confidence in 2026 being an even more prosperous year for UAE-India trade and relations. Noting that the latest figures are expected to reflect a 8.5% growth in Sharjah’s GDP, he highlighted rising opportunities for the Indian business community to invest in the emirate. He described Indian entrepreneurs as part of Sharjah’s success in achieving high year-on-year growth rates of over 9% in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics.

During his opening remarks, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said: “This roundtable marks the start of 2026 and reflects Sharjah’s focus on strengthening economic cooperation with India, with an emphasis on collaboration, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships. Over the past years, Sharjah has recorded steady portfolio growth in its engagement with India, with 102 Indian FDI projects totaling around USD 2.96 billion and creating over 3,600 new jobs. These figures highlight the confidence Indian companies place in Sharjah and the strength of this partnership across key sectors.”

In his keynote address, Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, India's Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, underscored the close cultural and economic ties between the UAE and India, which are deepening further through CEPA. By March 2026, bilateral trade is expected to reach USD 106 billion, the Consul-General said. He highlighted the importance of Sharjah in advancing trade between the two sides, pointing out that 15,000 Indian companies operate in the emirate’s Hamriyah Free Zone and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone – accounting for almost one-third of all companies in these two special economic zones.

“I see numerous opportunities in Sharjah, which is focusing on innovation. This is in line with India’s aim of transforming as a knowledge-based economy by 2047. Sharjah is an ideal destination for Indian firms seeking to expand beyond South Asia and make the emirate their regional headquarters,” Consul-General Satish said.

A Development Vision and a Unique Economic Model

In his remarks, Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah expressed his appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his wise vision that has contributed to building a resilient and adaptable economy. This vision has strengthened Sharjah’s position as a trusted destination for long-term investment, founded on stability, transparency, and a strong institutional framework that supports industry, innovation, and human capital development.

Samuel highlighted the pivotal role of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, in translating the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah into tangible outcomes. This has been achieved through attracting high-value, sustainable investments, enhancing sectoral diversity and specialization, and reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a preferred destination and a natural home for global investors seeking resilience and scalability. He affirmed that India is a strategic economic ally of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

The roundtable included an extended panel discussion titled ‘Why Sharjah’ that addressed the key drivers of Indian investment in Sharjah, frameworks for institutional cooperation between the two sides, and the role of free zones and specialized sectors in attracting Indian companies. In addition, it showcased successful examples of Indian companies that have expanded from Sharjah to global markets.

Sharjah: A long-term growth platform for Indian investment

Speaking at the panel, H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh affirmed that Sharjah has firmly established itself in recent years as a leading destination for Indian investment, supported by a stable business environment, regulatory clarity, and a diversified economic base. He noted that the emirate is home to more than 41,000 Indian companies across its freezones and the mainland.

Al Musharrkh also announced that Sharjah is preparing an investment roadshow in Mumbai and Ahmedabad from 9 to 12 February, aimed at deepening bilateral relations and targeting high-value sectors.

Business councils as vital bridges to global markets

H.E. Dr. Fatema Al Muqarrab highlighted the pivotal role of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry in establishing and supporting business councils, foremost among them the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah, as practical platforms that connect investors and companies with opportunities across the emirate. She explained that these councils facilitate market entry, help build strong business networks, and address operational challenges, thereby enhancing the integration of Indian investors into Sharjah’s economic ecosystem and supporting their long-term growth and sustainability.

Shams: A regional gateway for India’s media industry

For his part, Rashid Humaid Sahoo Al Suwaidi noted that Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) offers an integrated environment for media companies and creative startups from India and globally, through fast-track procedures, issuing a business license in 60 minutes. He said SHAMS’ advanced digital infrastructure and entrepreneur-friendly regulations have resulted in a 70% retention rate of startups.

Sharjah: A strategic partner in Zulekha’s journey since 1964

Zanubia Shams stated that Sharjah’s selection as the location for Zulekha Group’s first hospital in 1964 was driven by an environment that supports long-term investment and a development vision that places quality of life and healthcare at its core. She added that over the decades, the emirate has provided a stable and clear regulatory framework that enabled the group to expand globally, especially from Sharjah to India in the healthcare sector.

From Sharjah to 30 countries worldwide

Sir. Sohan Roy affirmed that Sharjah served as the foundation from which Aries Group, founded in 1998, expanded to become a global group operating in 30 countries with 83 companies over the past 27 years. He explained that Sharjah’s business-friendly environment, logistical infrastructure, and strong institutional support were decisive factors in enabling the group to deliver thousands of international projects and build a sustainable global presence.

Vinit Dinesh Shah described Sharjah as a “future-focused emirate that is rooted in culture and pragmatic”. He said Sharjah’s investments in infrastructure and regulatory environment is fueling economic growth. “The transformation is clearly visible in digital services, road networks, and clean energy, making the emirate climate-smart and people-centred.”

India: A major investment and trade partner for Sharjah

The Sharjah–India Business Roundtable forms part of Invest in Sharjah’s strategy to broaden its international partner base, attract high-quality investments, and strengthen economic ties with high-growth markets, enhancing the emirate’s economic competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth that benefits investors and businesses on both sides.