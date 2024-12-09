Hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, the ILD summit brought together pulmonologists, rheumatologists and radiologists from across the Middle East and Africa region

The summit discussed the latest treatment guidelines for ILD, a debilitating condition characterized by inflammation and scarring within the lungs,1 which vastly impacts quality of life2

The ILD Summit is accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the British Academy of Continuous Medical Education (BACME)

The Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Summit, hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, brought together more than 140 healthcare professionals from the Middle East and Africa to showcase the latest scientific developments in the treatment and management of respiratory conditions such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD).

The fourth edition of the ILD Summit, accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the British Academy of Continuous Medical Education (BACME), took place on 22 and 23 November in Conrad, Dubai, UAE.

During the opening of the summit, Derek O'Leary, Country Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we understand the significance of real-world evidence. It is vital for us to hear from the medical community and to learn from their experiences and insights, as this is what brings us closer to the real challenges faced by the patients. By gaining a deeper understanding of their needs, we can better tailor our innovative medical solutions to serve them.”

ILDs are a group of diseases that over time cause a build-up of scar tissue in the lungs, known as pulmonary fibrosis, making it difficult to breathe and in turn reducing the amount of oxygen that gets into the bloodstream.3 People living with these conditions typically experience deteriorating lung function, resulting in a reduction in their quality of life.4 While there is no cure for ILD, antifibrotics can help slow the progression of lung damage and make a difference – but early diagnosis is critical.5 If left untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications, including high blood pressure and heart or respiratory failure.3

During the summit, attendees participated in in-depth discussions on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of ILDs. Workshops covered topics such as High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) interpretations and the challenges of diagnosing pulmonary fibrosis in ILDs like Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosis (PF), and Systemic Sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD). Experts also presented real-life case studies to highlight best practices and discussed how ILDs can co-occur with other chronic conditions, emphasizing the need for a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

"Interstitial lung disease is an umbrella term for a group of more than 200 lung disorders characterized by inflammation and/or scarring of the interstitium of the lungs, which is the network of tissue that supports the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs.3 The scarring is called pulmonary fibrosis (PF).2 In someone with pulmonary fibrosis, the lungs become scarred, thickened and stiff, losing their ability to take in and transfer oxygen to the bloodstream.2 This results in breathlessness and difficulty breathing.4

Early diagnosis is key,2 and as physicians having access to real-world evidence and international best practices shared during the ILD Summit can help improve clinical outcomes and ultimately improve the lives of those living with ILD.” said Prof Dr. Yasser Moustafa, Former Head of Pulmonology Department, Ain Shams University.

Boehringer Ingelheim is actively engaged in research and development to improve the lives of patients affected by ILDs. This includes conducting extensive studies on the underlying mechanisms of ILDs and developing antifibrotic medications. The company organizes medical events and summits to share the latest findings with healthcare professionals and educational initiatives to improve public awareness.

On the sidelines of the ILD Summit, Boehringer Ingelheim also hosted the ILD Media Academy on November 21, in Dubai, to enhance the reporting of the condition in media and raise awareness of the illness among UAE media and the general public. The media event provided direct access to leading experts and the latest research on pulmonary fibrosis highlighting recent developments, challenges, and treatments related to this condition.

About the IMETA Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Summit 2024

The ILD summit will focus on different types of ILDs – Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – a rare, debilitating, and lifelong disease in which the lungs become scarred and thickened,1 making it increasingly difficult for patients to breathe, with no known cause,3 Systemic Sclerosis (Ssc) – ILD, which is a disfiguring, disabling and potentially fatal rare disease that causes scarring of the lungs (SSc-ILD),6 and Progressive Fibrosing ILD (PF-ILD), a disease behavior observed in some patients across different ILDs, of which IPF is the most typical example.7

