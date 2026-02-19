The 27th edition of Intersec welcomed a record number of international exhibitors and nearly 45,000 trade visitors, representing more than 150 countries, making it the most globally connected edition to date

Event highlights included the launch of a global identity showcasing the scale and maturity of the Intersec platform

Industry excellence recognised as Intersec Awards celebrate global leaders, talent and innovation

Dubai, UAE: Intersec 2026, the world-leading exhibition for security, safety and fire protection, has recorded its largest, most internationally diverse and strategically significant edition to date.

The three-day event, which celebrated its 27th edition, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and welcomed 44,764 trade visitors from 151 countries, with a 60/40 domestic versus international split, reinforcing Intersec’s position as the global meeting point for government authorities, regulators, industry leaders and solution providers shaping the future of security, safety and resilience.

Spanning over 65,000 square metres of gross exhibition space, Intersec 2026 featured 1,180 exhibitors from 56 countries, supported by 10 international country pavilions and a comprehensive programme of 14 conferences and specialist features, reflecting the growing complexity and convergence of physical, digital and human safety and security.

International participation underscores Intersec’s global scale

Global participation remained a key feature of the 2026 edition, with 82% of total exhibitors coming from international markets, underscoring the event’s role as a global marketplace. Exhibitor participation was led by the world’s foremost safety, security and technology markets, including the United States and China; high-growth economies such as India and South Korea; and Europe’s most established industrial and innovative hubs, including France, Germany, Italy, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

The United Arab Emirates remained the event’s largest and most influential domestic exhibiting market, reflecting the country’s growing prominence across the global security, safety and fire protection landscape. This momentum is being driven by bold national initiatives that continue to strengthen regulatory frameworks, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, and embed resilience, innovation, and convergence across the entire ecosystem.

Technology and solutions aligned with global and national priorities

This leadership was clearly reflected on the exhibition floor, where solutions aligned with national and international priorities were brought to life across five core sectors, including Homeland Security & Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, and Health & Safety. Together, exhibitors showcased next-generation technologies, integrated systems, and operational solutions that address critical challenges, including infrastructure protection, emergency response, cyber resilience, workforce safety, and crisis preparedness.

Intersec Global underscores platform’s evolution

Intersec 2026 marked a significant milestone, unveiling the new Intersec Global identity during a press conference attended by strategic partners and industry leaders.

As part of the Global platform, the evolution of Intersec’s sectors reflects a deliberate macro-to-micro narrative, moving from safeguarding nations to protecting individual lives within a unified international framework. At the macro level, National Security & Resilience supports ministries, police and border authorities shaping sovereign risk strategy, while Cybersecurity underpins digital governance and critical infrastructure protection.

This extends into Surveillance & Physical Security for built environments and smart cities, and Fire, Rescue & Emergency Response for civil defence and climate-driven readiness. This culminates at the micro level with Safety & Wellbeing, aligned with ESG priorities and workforce protection, safeguarding people in their daily environments and demonstrating how Intersec Global connects national resilience with human-centred safety across its worldwide ecosystem.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East: “This edition represents a pivotal moment for the platform, highlighting its expanded scale and the increased engagement from the global safety and security community. The launch of the Intersec Global identity reflects the on-the-ground reality, emphasising an international ecosystem rooted in Dubai, with increasing involvement from both established markets and high-growth regions.

“With a significant increase in international exhibitors and visitors, the quality of dialogue has been excellent. From strategic policy discussions to frontline operational challenges, the focus has been firmly on real-world resilience, readiness and collaboration. The breadth of engagement from government authorities, critical infrastructure operators, emergency services and the private sector reinforces Intersec Global’s role as an international platform where meaningful partnerships are formed, knowledge is shared, and industry progress is accelerated.”

Intersec Awards celebrate leadership and industry excellence

Industry achievement took centre stage at the Intersec Awards 2026, held during a prestigious gala dinner in Dubai. Now in their fifth edition, the Awards recognised excellence across 17 categories, celebrating leadership, innovation, talent, and impact in security, safety, and fire protection.

Headline winners included Khalid Mubarak of Dubai Municipality, who received the H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Emirati Rising Star Award, and Albadr Jannah of Saudi Aramco, named Industry Leader of the Year for his sustained contributions to advancing security and resilience at regional and global levels.

The Women Trailblazers in Security, Fire Safety and HSE award was presented to Jazyah Aldossary, also of Saudi Aramco, recognising her leadership in driving professional excellence, inclusion and safety culture.

“Now in their fifth edition, the Intersec Awards highlight the individuals and organisations setting the pace for leadership, innovation and impact across security, safety and fire protection. This year’s winners reflect the depth of talent shaping the industry, from rising Emirati professionals and women leaders to global figures whose work continues to strengthen resilience and best practice worldwide,” concluded Isaac.

Government partnership key to future success

Intersec benefits from the strategic support of key UAE authorities, including the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), underlining its alignment with national resilience and safety priorities

The event will return to Dubai from 12-14 January 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, continuing to build on its role as the world’s leading platform for advancing safety, security, and resilience across nations, networks, infrastructure, and people.

