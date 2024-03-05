The 26th edition of Intersec is to be held under the theme of The world's number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection

Key sectors at the 2025 edition, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 January, include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cybersecurity and the rebranded Public Safety & Security section

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Intersec, the world's leading business event for safety, security, and fire protection, have officially launched the 2025 edition of the exhibition in response to the high demand from exhibitors and visitors following a record-breaking event in January this year.

Returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in 2025, Intersec is set to be bigger and better than ever before. With exhibitor numbers in 2024 totalling 1,100, a 30% increase from the previous year, and visitors up by over 20% to 47,509 during the same period, the event is solidifying its position as the global hub for the security, safety, and fire protection industries. A range of new features and additional space will be introduced to further enhance the experience for visitors and exhibitors.

Taking place from 14-16 January 2025, under the theme of The world’s number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection, the exhibition will again be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and occupy 14 halls at DWTC, to facilitate the increase in exhibitors and provide the necessary space for buyers, sellers, and decision-makers to network, do business and showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovations supporting the industry.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “As Intersec heads into its 26th edition, the exhibition has firmly secured its position as the must-visit event for safety, security and fire prevention specialists, and as a result, the demand to exhibit and visit continues to increase every year – a demand we are only too happy to facilitate.

“This year, we will continue to focus on providing a platform to discuss the future trends within the industry while showcasing the game-changing technologies utilised here in the UAE and on the global stage, and in doing so, forming an integral part of our show theme for 2025.”

As part of the show offering, Intersec will encompass five broad product sections, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, which will include the feature in{:cyber} showcasing cutting-edge solutions and fostering connections among global experts and innovators exclusively in the cybersecurity field, and the newly rebranded Public Safety & Security, which replaces Homeland Security & Policing, all offering tailored solutions for each industry segment under one roof.

Intersec will also underscore its commitment to a safer and more secure world through a series of high-impact conference programmes, including the Security Leaders' Summit (ISLS), the Cyber Security Conference, as well as the Safety & Health Conference.

This is further endorsed by Intersec’s long standing affiliation with key UAE government entities, including Dubai Police and the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA) with the security sector; Dubai Civil Defence with the Fire & Rescue element of Intersec; while Dubai Municipality supports the safety sector and the Cyber Security Council and Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) underscore the importance of the cyber industry.

The Intersec Awards will also return, celebrating the unparalleled innovation and commitment across various categories within the domains of fire, safety and security. This year represents the fourth instalment of the eagerly anticipated awards.

“At next year's event, our expert speakers will bring unparalleled insights from the industry. Their deep knowledge and practical experience are essential in shaping the future of security practices, offering attendees an invaluable opportunity to learn, innovate, and prepare across a range of sectors critical to safety," concluded Tuchten.

About Intersec

Intersec in its 26th edition is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers and buyers face to face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business. The upcoming edition takes place from the 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is staged under the theme 'The world’s number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection'.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28* subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 600* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com