Dubai (UAE): Schools part of International Schools Partnership (ISP) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, celebrated the UAE's 51st National Day with a variety of engaging and interactive activities. Each ISP school invited their communities to experience elements of the Emirati Culture through traditional food, crafts, camel rides and falcon interactions.

Star International School, Mirdif, Star International School, Al Twar, The Aquila School, Nibras International School in Dubai, and Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi all hosted events this week. Their communities dressed in traditional Emirati attire and the colours of the UAE flag, while students and faculty showcased their talent with cultural performances of song and dance.

Neal Oates, Principal of Star International School, Mirdif; said: “At Star International School, Mirdif, we proudly celebrate UAE National Day in a big way. Every year we come together as a school community to mark this day, but we have not been able to invite our whole community to the event for a few years. This year our PTA, the 'Friends of Star Mirdif', have collectively planned a showcase event for our school community.

We held Holy Quran recitations and a whole school parade with UAE dancing and singing. We also organised traditional local experiences for children with camel rides, falcons, and the ability to see many other animals found in the UAE. Alongside this will be live cooking stations showing off the best Emirati cuisine and traditions. And the day will also have various learning experiences for children within the classroom, celebrating Emirati and local culture.

The National Day events are not only a way to celebrate the great visionaries who formed the Emirates but is a chance to also celebrate how this country was able to come together to handle the global pandemic in an inspiring way.”

Emma Shanahan, Principal at Aspen Heights British School; said: “On the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day we are delighted to welcome our entire community to a day of learning and celebration at Aspen Heights British School! Our UAE student Ambassadors have been instrumental in shaping this memorable day, and we are excited to hear of the plans that they have to highlight the UAE heritage throughout the year.

Our families have attended class assemblies, and classes have been touring our interactive museum curated by our wonderful, creative students. Our courtyard came alive with dancing, traditional food and crafts as families and children participated in various activities and enjoyed the stalls.”

