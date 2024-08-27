RIYADH – The International Falcon Breeders Auction 2024 (IFBA), Organised by the Saudi Falcons Club, has concluded its inaugural event for the 2024-2025 season, setting a new benchmark in the falconry world. Over the course of 20 days, the auction saw an impressive turnover, with sales soaring past 10 million riyals ($2.7 Million) and more than 866 prized falcons finding new owners.

The auction drew participation from more than 56 leading breeding farms across 19 countries worldwide, underscoring its global significance in the falconry community.

The Saudi Falcons Club’s spokesperson, Waleed Al-Taweel, said the IFBA marked its fourth year with a spectacular showcase of world-class birds. Hosted at the club's Melham headquarters north of Riyadh, the event featured hundreds of premier falcons over 11 nights of intense bidding. Al-Taweel noted that beyond the main auction floor, participating breeders' pavilions buzzed with activity, offering attendees additional opportunities to view and acquire exceptional birds throughout the event's duration.

"This year's offerings reached new heights," Al-Taweel pointed out, noting a marked increase in elite falcons, rare breeds, and award-winning birds at the auction. The surge in quality responds to growing demand from falconers worldwide. In a strategic move, the Saudi Falcons Club has announced substantial prizes for auctioned falcons at the upcoming King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival. Scheduled for November 28, the festival is set to attract top falconers from both the Kingdom and abroad.

This year’s auction shattered previous records with the sale of a young Ultra White Gyr hybrid for a staggering 400,000 riyals, Al-Taweel announced. The prized falcon, bred by Pacific Northwest Falcons in the U.S., underscores the event's global reach. "Our auction has cemented its position as the premier platform for elite falcons worldwide," Al-Taweel stated, emphasizing the event's fast-paced, competitive atmosphere that attracts international participants. To further amplify its impact, the auction was broadcast live on television and streamed across the club's social media platforms, engaging falcon enthusiasts globally.

The IFBA, widely recognized as the world's premier falconry event, has taken a significant leap forward this year. With an unprecedented diversity of participating farms, the auction has not only expanded investment horizons in the falconry sector but also catalyzed growth among local Saudi breeders. These farms, benefiting from exposure to best practices and knowledge exchange with leading international breeders, have gained valuable insights. As a premier global platform, the auction brings together falconers and breeders annually to engage in falcon trading, all under stringent protocols established by the Saudi Falcons Club.

The auction plays a key role in advancing the Saudi Falcons Club's vision of becoming a leader in the development and innovation of falconry, from breeding and raising to the care of these majestic birds. By offering elite breeds to falconers and enthusiasts, the event helps preserve the rich cultural heritage of falconry and ensures it is passed down to future generations. The initiative also aims to solidify the Kingdom's position as a premier global destination for falcons and falconers alike.