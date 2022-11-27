Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced details of the many inspirational women in philanthropy, business and government who will take the stage for its upcoming Global Summit in Saudi Arabia from 28 November to 1 December.

Women dominate tourism employment worldwide and the presence of such inspirational leaders in Riyadh will stimulate debate on the need for them to play a greater role in decision making and leadership in the travel and tourism sector.

Today the tourism industry employs 54 per cent of women in the sector but only one in 5 of Tourism Ministers worldwide are women and they are under-represented in senior roles in many hospitality and travel companies.

Among the many women leaders present at the Summit are Former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Patricia Espinosa, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Desiree Bollier Chairwoman & Chief Merchant, Value Retail, and European Union Parliament member Elena Kountoura will join them along with the Founder and Chief Executive Office of Healing Hotels, Anne Biging, and Global CEO of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Gilda Perez Alvarado.

HH Princess Haifa Al Saud, the Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism, said: “Tourism is one of the few global industries where women are the majority of the workforce. And our young women and men are not just tomorrow’s travellers, they are the chefs, entrepreneurs, inventors and leaders of tomorrow. I have no doubt that this prestigious group of women speakers will help in inspiring our youth here in the Kingdom and around the world as a key to the future of tourism.

“I believe there is no other industry like tourism that has the same power to offer opportunity to young people and Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in training to ensure those opportunities become reality.”

These leading women will address the world’s tourism industry leaders as they join with key government representatives to align their efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

To view the full list of speakers confirmed so far, please click here.

