Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), ADNOC and the Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO) Network proudly hosted the 2024 Biodiversity Forum, themed “Technology for Nature.” This prestigious event took place in Abu Dhabi, bringing together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society to advance regional biodiversity conservation.

Building on the success of the inaugural UAE Biodiversity Forum in 2023, the 2024 Forum explored how artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative technologies could drive regional conservation efforts, reverse biodiversity loss, and enhance ecosystem resilience. The Forum aligned with the themes of the UN Biodiversity COP16, focusing on communications, education, public awareness, and the intersections of biodiversity with health and climate change.

Key topics addressed included: sustainable management of marine, coastal, and island ecosystems, resource mobilization and financial mechanisms for conservation, and the integration of technology, policy, and financial strategies to achieve nature-positive outcomes.

The 2024 Biodiversity Forum served as an important platform for dialogue and collaboration, aiming to foster innovative solutions and partnerships that support the sustainable management of natural resources and the protection of biodiversity in the region.

Quotes from Organizing Partners:

Her Excellency Hiba Al Shehhi, Acting Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said: “Protecting and enhancing biodiversity is a priority for the UAE. We have adopted a 360-degree, whole of society approach to achieve our leadership’s vision in this area. Our National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) outlines ambitious goals to conserve biodiversity, restore degraded ecosystems, and enhance the sustainable use of natural resources. Whether it is our drive to plant 100 million mangroves or our vision to protect our marine and terrestrial ecosystems, technology offers innovative ways to strengthen our conservation efforts.

“This forum provides an ideal opportunity for various stakeholders to come together and work towards achieving our shared goals to boost the UAE’s biodiversity and foster nature-based solutions for climate action.”

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “In alignment with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi is implementing a range of nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and biodiversity preservation. our coral reef restoration project, launched in 2021, stands as the largest in the Middle East, having planted over one million coral fragments with a survival rate exceeding 95 percent. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative—launched with more than 12 regional and international partners—has used drone technology to plant over 27 million mangroves since 2020, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global center for mangrove research.”.

She added, “At EAD, we have utilized artificial intelligence (AI) in tracking fish populations and conducting habitat assessments among other applications which transformed our approach in these efforts. With AI, we are enhancing data collection, supporting informed decision-making, and advancing sustainable resource management. Looking to the future, our strategy for 2026-2030 centers on AI for real-time ecosystem monitoring, furthering our commitment to a sustainable and resilient environment.”

Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, ADNOC Group Chief Sustainability & ESG Officer, said: "At ADNOC, we take a comprehensive approach to protecting our environment, focused on preserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems for our planet and its people. At this year’s Biodiversity Forum, we are proud to collaborate with key regional stakeholders to share knowledge and solutions, including using advances in technology to accelerate climate and nature-positive sustainable development."

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Secretary General, CSO Network, said: “The 2024 Biodiversity Forum underscores the transformative power of technology in biodiversity conservation while also highlighting the crucial need to raise awareness and build a community dedicated to these efforts.

Through the initiatives the CSO Network announced at the Forum, like the Technology for Nature Pioneers Report by the Posterity Institute, we bring together global case studies showcasing how AI and technology can drive conservation efforts across diverse ecosystems, from pollution management to climate resilience. Additionally, the launch of the Policy Making for Nature Course under the Network will equip regional governments with the tools to develop impactful biodiversity policies, fostering a foundation of sustainable governance.

Another key initiative launched by the CSO Network is the region’s first Nature and Biodiversity Vertical. This platform will advance cross-sector collaboration and corporate engagement in biodiversity conservation, with a focus on critical areas like urban greening, habitat restoration, sustainable land management, and species protection. The Nature and Biodiversity Vertical will foster partnerships, support joint initiatives, and advocate for impactful policies, providing members with access to knowledge exchange, resources, and an annual recognition program for meaningful contributions to biodiversity.

The 2024 Biodiversity Forum and these CSO Network initiatives are a vital step toward mobilizing collective action and fostering partnerships that place biodiversity at the forefront of sustainability, both regionally and beyond.”

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) was established in February 2006 as the Ministry of Environment and Water. In February 2016, its name was changed as part of a ministerial reorganisation prompted by the inclusion of the climate change portfolio into its existing mandate. The ministry leads the UAE’s efforts in confronting climate change and attaining the objectives outlined in the Third Update of the Second Nationally Determined Contribution for the UAE. These objectives encompass a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030, following the projected business-as-usual trajectory, and the achievement of The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative through collaboration with relevant entities.

The ministry's vision is to achieve sustainable food and environmental security. It adopts a climate-neutral approach to protect and develop environmental systems and enhance food and water security for sustainable development. The ministry translates this through efforts to reduce emissions across all sectors in the UAE, invest in agriculture and sustainable food system development, advance environmental health programmes, preserve biodiversity, and maximise the benefits of ecosystem services.

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification.

The CSO Network is a unique platform, enabling CSOs from multiple sectors to convene, share experiences, address challenges and leverage opportunities in sustainability across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Region. Members can discuss future trends, explore pathways to engage with the wider community and develop joint initiatives to propel sustainability forward to materialize a green, diversified, digital and inclusive tomorrow. The Network grew to over 100 members from leading national and multinational companies across the MEA Region since its inception in 2023.

