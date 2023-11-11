Abu Dhabi – Day two of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, has come to an end, where thousands of visitors interacted with leading exhibitors, brands, and attractions at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Marina Hall on November 10.

The Waterfront and Marina were filled with yachts and boats of all sizes, with 53 out on the water for visitors to spectate and tour some of the leading boats on the market. Through the Navigation Hub, sponsored by JLS Yachts, visitors were able to experience what life on the water is like and enjoy a moment of fun with an incredible boating experience. Several boats attracted visitors' attention on the day including motorboats, ribs, and a wide range of boats and nautical experiences to enjoy on the Marina.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: "We are thrilled to witness the resounding success of Day Two at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023. It's a testament to the vibrant spirit of innovation and luxury that defines our maritime industry. Hosting such a diverse array of exhibitors and attendees, from groundbreaking sustainable marine tech showcases to the global launch of luxury yachts. I look forward to the remaining days of the show and seeing the latest of what the marine industry has to offer.”

There were several launches taking place over the course of the exhibition, with Dubai based Skywalker Yachts globally launching the Skywalker S60 Catamaran Yacht. The unique boat has been built using the latest high-tech and lightweight built methods, taking full advantage of the technological advancements. Additionally, Italian Cantieri Navali Tureddi Group launched and displayed their custom-built mega yacht range, with over a 200-foot-long mega yacht, providing a glimpse into the exclusive luxury market.

With the Year of Sustainability, exhibitors showcased the latest sustainable and green marine tech in the maritime industry. This year 20% of the exhibitors embody these sustainable solutions, with exciting displays from Aerofoils and Smooth Sailing showcasing the latest sustainable products and green tech equipment available in the maritime industry.

At the Capital Stage, SailGP shared insights into the global championship that featured national teams competing in venues across the globe in high-speed action during their presentation into one of the world's most sustainable and purpose-driven global sports platforms. The 2024 Season will kick off featuring sailings best athletes racing in hydro-foiling F50 catamarans moving at speeds approaching 100km per hour. SailGP will be returning to Abu Dhabi on January 13-14, 2024, on the waters of Mina Zayed as Abu Dhabi joins the season calendar as a host for Event 7, further positioning the UAE capital as a water sports and maritime destination.

The panelist session of the day focused on Luxury and Innovation, and was moderated by Andreea Zoia, featuring leading brands including Sunreef Yachts, Private Islands Inc., BENO and Sunseeker. During the session, panelists shared the latest developments and trends occurring in the luxury yacht markets and destinations, as well as how interested visitors can start their own luxury adventure. The keynote speaker of the day was Cesar Val, a renowned luxury expert, C-suite advisor and international speaker and professor at world class business schools. Cesar Val shared his insights into Abu Dhabi’s ascension as a global luxury destination, highlighting the investment, digital transformation in luxury and leadership as keys to this success.

The Platinum Lounge, sponsored by Superyacht Interiors, offered platinum ticket members the ideal place for meetings with suppliers, partners and industry peers. Visitors were able to enjoy premium catering by Capital Catering, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, with several luxury dining options. Additionally, visitors at ADIBS 2023 were treated to Four catering concepts by ADIBS 2023 partner DCT, including Knafeh with the Bearded Bakers, Barca by Bar Biscotti, Samkeh Hurra Spicy Fish and the Public Galley, offering a wide variety of local and international maritime-styled cuisine. Sushi-making demonstrations by Capital Catering taught attendees the techniques the professional chefs use when making the perfect sushi, as well as being able to taste some of the world's best seafood.

A standout attraction was the Into the Deep – VR Experience, which offered attendees a chance to dive into an immersive virtual reality journey. This experience brought visitors face-to-face with the underwater world, simulating diving with a mixed interactive video 360-degree VR experience of the ocean, visitors could interact with fish, different sea environments even great white sharks.

Day two of ADIBS 2023 was filled with entertainment and activities for visitors to enjoy. A live performance by Dubai based Ibby VK brought the Capital Stage to a close, as well as the roaming Call of the Ocean parade that occurred twice throughout the day that aimed to highlight one of the world's most important ecosystems, our oceans. ADIBS 2023 continues to showcase a blend of innovation, culture, and entertainment, highlighting its status as a leading event in the marine industry and will continue until Sunday, 12 November.