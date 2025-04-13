Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Bahrain is set to host the Middle East Oil, Gas and Petroleum Geosciences Show (MEOS GEO 2025) from September 16 to 18, 2025, at the Exhibition World Bahrain. This significant event is organised by Informa Markets – a global leader in exhibitions – with the support of the Bahrain Ministry of Oil and Environment and in partnership with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE) and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

Preparations for the Event

As part of the ongoing preparations, Informa Markets held a Programme Selection Committee meeting for MEOS GEO 2025 on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Exhibition World Bahrain, the venue that will host the conference and exhibition. The meeting was attended by prominent representatives from the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Saudi Aramco and other key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, all of whom are committed to developing the optimal programme for the conference and its accompanying exhibition.

The meeting began at 09:00 and continued until 16:00, featuring an extensive agenda designed to ensure the successful delivery of the interactive sessions planned for MEOS GEO 2025. This year’s event, held under the theme “Energy for a Prosperous Future: Leading a Sustainable Tomorrow”, aims to facilitate effective discussions on the future of the oil and gas industry.

Technical Committee Chairman, Dr Eng Gaithan Al Muntasheri, opened the meeting with a welcoming address. He stated: “We look forward to delivering a comprehensive and diverse technical programme at MEOS GEO 2025, covering vital topics such as sustainability, strategic element mining and advanced materials, alongside our core strengths in geosciences, reservoir engineering and artificial intelligence in energy. We are delighted this year to collaborate with leading international journals to provide publication opportunities for several distinguished authors, as well as to launch our inaugural Technical Programme Awards in celebration of excellence in research and presentation. We invite you to join us for a rich experience of knowledge exchange and innovation at MEOS GEO 2025.”

Dr Eng Al Muntasheri also emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities across the oil, gas and petroleum geosciences sectors, underscoring MEOS GEO 2025’s role as a pivotal platform for industry leaders who are shaping the future of energy and earth sciences.

Meeting Agenda

During the meeting, the committee finalised the conference sessions and speaker line-up. It discussed the selection criteria as well as proposals and key themes for the sessions, thereby establishing a clear framework to highlight the latest developments and innovations within the industry.

Subsequently, joint working groups were formed to finalise the selection of accepted abstracts and to shape the session formats, ensuring the delivery of a rich and constructive programme. By the close of the meeting, session titles had been set and co-chairpersons appointed for each session.

This gathering marks an important step in assembling a dynamic and engaging programme for MEOS GEO 2025. By collaborating with leading experts and stakeholders, the committee aims to foster insightful discussions that will drive the energy sector forward while embracing sustainability and technological innovation.

MEOS GEO 2025 is expected to attract over 17,000 participants—including industry leaders, experts, academics and professionals from around the globe. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in vital conversations on energy transition strategies and the integration of new technologies within the oil, gas and geosciences sectors. It is anticipated that MEOS GEO 2025 will be a landmark event, redefining the future of energy and geosciences both in the Middle East and beyond.