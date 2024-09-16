United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Global communications platform Infobip is bringing together global mobile telecoms business Nokia, mobile industry association GSMA, leading Croatian telco Croatian Telekom (Hrvatski Telekom) and other companies at its leading developer-focused conference Shift this year.

Following several successful partnerships launching Camara-compliant Network APIs under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, telcos and MNOs globally want to launch and monetize emerging and future services. Many firms still need better relationships with developers to do so quickly and efficiently. That’s why MNOs are attending Infobip Shift this year.

Matija Ražem, VP of Business Development at Infobip, said: “We are among the first to support the Camara project and the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, and closely working with telcos to deliver new added-value services. Our collaboration with Nokia, GSMA, and other MNOs at Shift Zadar shows how we work with our telco partners to expose customer experience-friendly APIs to developers”.

At Shift, Elmo, a tech-automotive company, will present its remote driving technology where attendees can drive a car in Finland through a console in Croatia. Elmo worked with Nokia to implement its Network as a Code API to control Elmo cars remotely by operating the remote consol through the wireless 5G Campus network of Croatian Telekom and will count on Infobip's and Croatian Telekom's support to bring this experience in this year's Shift Zadar edition to the guests.

“The work of building the Network API ecosystem has advanced remarkably well this year. This important developer event that our partner, Infobip, is hosting further underlines the strong appetite in that ecosystem to come together to share the latest information and solutions as we progress with making it easier for developers around the world to utilize network capabilities and develop new use cases for their customers,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

For GSMA – one of the main Shift Zadar sponsors this year – the Open Gateway initiative has a crucial role in the ecosystem of Telco APIs combined with CPaaS APIs. “The GSMA Open Gateway initiative is going from strength to strength and has culminated in the birth of a new API era. We want to nurture and grow this opportunity and provide access to developers, cloud providers, and telcos so they can launch game-changing new services. Our presence at Shift helps drive awareness of this opportunity and ensure its growth,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA.

As one of the companies participating in Shift Zadar and providing the underlying communication technology for the Elmo remote driving experience, Boris Drilo, Chief Technical & Information Officer (CTIO) at Croatia Telekom, said: “Network APIs are bringing the engagement of our customers and their favorite brands to the next level. Croatian Telecom offers this new business capability to Croatian businesses, bringing them eye-to-eye with their European peers. Telecom network capabilities exposure to developers has never been easier or simpler, revealing great possibilities. GSMA's Open Gateway Initiative is making this approach scalable, creating the foundation for the rapid introduction of new use cases throughout telecom operators’ footprints. Croatian Telekom is opening the door to this new opportunity for all our partners to deliver their services in Croatia”.

As a great promoter and participant in the Open Gateway initiative, and one of the main guests at Shift Zadar 2024, Cedric Gonin, API Business Strategy and Channel Management Director at Orange, said: "Making Network APIs accessible to developers is fostering innovation in several industries. At Orange, we are committed to share our APIs with developers and partners to experiment and implement new solutions. Our participation in the Infobip Shift event highlights our dedication to empowering the developer community with innovative tools that enable the creation of tomorrow's digital services through the CAMARA API within the Open Gateway initiative."

