Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE’s industrial sector is transforming into a magnet for investment with key leaders expressing today at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum their confidence in achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, by 2031.

In a session on ‘Realizing the UAE's industrial vision: Operation 300bn and charting future growth’, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology shed light on key milestones across strategic industrial sectors in the UAE.

The session also included the participation of His Excellency Badr Al Olama, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Hocine Sidi-Said, CEO of KELIX bio (a Mubadala company) and Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, as well as representatives of major local and international companies. The session focused on key investments and achievements in strategic industrial fields, in addition to key trends promoting growth, industrial competitiveness and partnerships.

Recent investment trends underscore the UAE's attractiveness as a destination for industrial capital. The industrial sector has been a focal point of investment, especially advanced manufacturing facilities, innovation hubs, and specialized industrial zones across the country.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.