DUBAI: As a part of the Northeast fortnight at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai, the visiting delegation from the 8 states along with Invest India, hosted a session on ‘Tourism Opportunities in the Northeast’ yesterday. The session, aimed at highlighting the uniqueness of the region, showcased the vast tourism opportunities in the eight northeastern (NE) states of India.

The participating states presented the unique natural strengths and policy initiatives undertaken by the states that have played a significant role in boosting the tourism industry of northeastern India. The speakers highlighted the collective strengths of the region such as connectivity with the ASEAN, BBIN and Southeast Asia. The states are also set to get a major boost with projects like the Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multimodal project, the trans Asian railway, and the ongoing initiative to develop riverine connectivity with Bangladesh. Once completed, these projects have the potential to transform the Northeast into a major connectivity hub for Asia.

Ms. Sherry Lalthangzo, IES Economic Advisor, Northeastern Council, said, “The EXPO2020 Dubai has given us a global platform to showcase the USPs of all NE states which are unique yet common. We want to invite more tourists from across the globe as the region offers rejuvenation and a tremendous opportunity to witness nature in its best form. There are various investment opportunities including infrastructure and developing various forms of tourism. We are delighted to host the Northeast week and would like to invite investors to join us in this journey.”

The state of Assam besides its world renowned Kaziranga National Park, heritage sites and culinary experiences also offers the niche segment of medical tourism. Additionally, its increased connectivity with the rest of India and Bangladesh offers an opportunity for rapid growth in the sector.

Elaborating on the tourism potential of Assam, Shri Chandramohan Patowary, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Assam said, “We take immense pride in representing our states at EXPO2020 and the session is crucial to showcase the potential of our region. PM Shri Narendra Modi has given a boost to the regions overall development by introducing policies that have significantly catalyzed the growth of the states. Right from improving infrastructure and connectivity to facilitating investments in hotels resorts etc. the states are now focusing on tourism in a big way. We invite all the investors from across the globe to experience the beauty of northeast India and grow with us.”

Besides Assam, representatives of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya also highlighted vast opportunities across tourism sector in their states and invited global investors to invest in the region.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh offers natural beauty along with the scope of adventure, cultural and eco-tourism. It also offers opportunities in the religious tourism sector.

Manipur offers high forest covers and presence of numerous trekking paths. The Manipur Tourism Policy of 2014 aims to tap the potential for Eco-Village and Adventure Tourism in the state.

The state of Nagaland, known as the ‘Falcon Capital of the World’, hosts the Hornbill Festival (Kisama village) which is a global tourist attraction showcasing spectacular diversity and extravagance of Naga culture.

The state of Sikkim was ranked 17th in the New York Times’, ‘52 Best Places to Go’ in 2017. Snow-covered lakes, fairs & vibrant cultural festivals, and Buddhist Monasteries are the main tourist attractions of the state.

Mizoram’s growing focus towards sustainability and the Responsible Tourism Policy (2020) provides a sustainable approach towards tourism development. Known as one of the best places for paragliding, the state is pitching for investment opportunities in tourism and hospitality sector by private sectors.

Meghalaya, offers waterfalls, exotic wildlife, heritage buildings, vibrant festivals, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and is also growing its focus towards adventure tourism opportunities.

The event was graced by the presence of various state representatives including Mr. Maninder Singh, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Government of Assam, Mr. Hage Tari, IOFS Secretary, Industries & Commerce Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. W. Ibohal Singh, MCS Director Tourism, Government of Manipur, Ms. Matsiewdor War Nongbri, IAS Secretary, IPR, Government of Meghalaya, Mr. Vantawl Lalengmawia, MCS Director, Tourism, Government of Mizoram and Shri H K Sharma, IAS Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Commerce & Industries, Government of Sikkim.

The event also saw participation from Mr. Manab Majumdar, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI, Mr. K Kalimuthu, IRS Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai and Ms. Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press, Information, Culture & Labour), Consulate General of India, Dubai.

The states will be hosting the ‘Northeast Skills Roundtable’ on 11th March that aims to focus on possibilities for collaboration in engaging the skilled manpower from the region.

-Ends-

To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en

For more information or any media query, please contact:

Mr Kuldeep Singh

APCO Worldwide

Email – kusingh@apcoworldwide.com

Ms Shalini Saigal

APCO Worldwide

Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com